Small Business Tips: When does a website need to be redesigned?

If you are taking a look at your website and trying to decide whether to leave it as is, update the content or redesign it altogether, making that decision can be a challenge. So, how do you determine if it is time to invest in a website redesign? Although there is no steadfast rule, here are a couple of tips that may help you make the decision about redesigning or updating your site:

1. Are you embarrassed to show potential customers your website? If you find yourself hesitant to send people to your website, there is a reason for that. Remember, often times people review your website prior to contacting anyone at your company. Redesign.

2. Are there broken links, pages not coming up or other functionality problems? Any of these make your website look unprofessional. Either fix the problems or redesign the site.

3. Is the material outdated? If the last update on your website has a deadline of more than a couple of months ago, people may think you are out of business. For example, if you pull up a website and the latest press release is from November 2014, people wonder. Either update the info or redesign the site in such a way that the content isn't dated.

4. When was the last time it received a fresh look? Your website reflects your company. If your website has not had a refresh in several years, chances are it has an outdated look and feel. If you want clients to look at your company as innovative for example, then your website should reflect an innovative look (not have a design that looks like it is from the turn of the century). Redesign.

5. Are you proud of your site and get good leads from it? If so, leave it as is! If it is helping convert leads into customers, no need to do a redesign. Simply develop an editorial calendar for the year to have new content added to the site on a regular basis.