Small Businesses: Are You Hungry for Success?

“Small businesses are very much alive in our country today; and if you have a dream, you just have-to go for it” stated Llyod Blankfein, CEO and Chairman of Goldman Sachs during his speech at Baltimore’s Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (GS10KSB) first cohort graduation.

Lea Bogle, Premiere Wireless, TX and a Houston GS10KSB Alumni Lloyd Blankfein, CEO and Chairman of Goldman Sachs and Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, and a Houston GS10KSB alumni - location Dallas, TX

As a Houston GS10KSB alumni, it was exciting to watch the Facebook live stream of small businesses graduating from Baltimore’s first GS10KSB class. I along with hundreds of alumni from across the country congratulated and sent well wishes to our new cohorts.

While participating in the chat, one comment - “there’s a lot of hunger” - captured the essence of what we were witnessing online when Jasmine Simms, Owner of Scrub Nails Boutique shared her story about her salon catching fire and her Baltimore GS10KSB cohorts chipping in financially to help her rebuild. Jasmine exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship and hunger to continue hopping over hurdles toward a goal that is bigger than herself.

The spirit of small businesses in America is powerful. Small businesses are the life blood of communities in rural towns, urban cities and in the energy capital of the world – Houston, Texas. Small businesses make dreams come true, create most of the jobs and fuel our nation’s economies.

Out of the 28 million small businesses in the U.S., many operate without a plan to achieve success. Yet, there are ample resources available to assist small businesses with financials, marketing, sales, legal, and other key areas. Resources like the Small Business Administration, Chambers of Commerce, community colleges, and programs like the GS10KSB help small businesses gain clarity, obtain tools, and subsequently, boost confidence.

In addition, to taking advantage of low cost and free resources, below are 5 tips to feed your hunger for success in your small business.

Invest in you! – You are your business; and your level of personal development affects the growth of your small business. Reading books, listening to educational audio while driving, exercising or doing mundane tasks are a couple of ways to sharpen your skills.

Network – Attending conferences, expos and other networking events are key ways to build relationships with potential clients, to identify opportunities in the marketplace, to generate ideas and gain a competitive edge.

Get a mentor – Identify someone that has the knowledge, proven experience in areas you require assistance, has a willingness to mentor, and shares similar values. The right Mentors save you time, money and eliminate headaches.

Seek our training programs such as GS10KSB – peer-to-peer learning environment with coaches and resources to assist in developing a growth plan.

Work on your business - Take time to step away from your business at least for a day to decompress, brainstorm and to see possibilities

In Conclusion

From a power that is greater than millions of salmon fighting to get up stream, the spirit of small businesses is alive with a hungry energy to fulfill dreams of success and to make a difference in a way that leaves a legacy.

Are you hungry for success in your small business? I love to hear your story and you can connect with me on Linkedin and Facebook today to share.

About the author: Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, an SBA award winning small business, is the author of best-selling ‘Your Money is in the Follow up’, The Why, When, Where, Who, What, and How to Follow up Guide for Small Businesses. Helen is also a recognized advocate for small businesses and speaks nationally to small business audiences on practical tips on how to drive your small business vehicle to success.