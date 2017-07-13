SMALL BUSINESSES COMPETING AGAINST LARGER STORES

According to the US Market Retail Overview over $80 billion is spent each year on jewelry. That's a lot of Bling. Holidays such as Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Christmas continue to drive these sales.

While large chain stores tend to grab most of the headlines a small group of boutique stores and jewelry makers are carving out their niche and reaching an undeserved segment of the population. The wedding market continues to grow and shows no sign of slowing down so that means custom jewelry will benefit for years to come.

Shoppers also need to be aware of scams. One of the most common place where people become victims of jewelry scams is on the internet. These con-artists take advantage of the fact that people can not easily see what the product really is. We've all been searching online and seen advertisements that say " Special Discount or sale!" Too good to be true? Perhaps that's a sign that you should stay away from that site. You should read reviews online about a particular jewelry store or maker.

When it comes to tricks, fraudsters have lots of them. They have become so good that even experts are easily fooled. Now, if those who already have knowledge about jewelry can still be caught up in this scheme, how much more us? These scamsters nowadays use extensive technology and means. They don't just produce accessories that are fake but they also give out fake certifications that look real.

One of the best ways to avoid being a jewelry and gemstone victim is to study it out. You alone know what you want to buy so make sure you take your time to study about the product and the store before making a purchase. If you're planning to buy a diamond ring, study diamond grading. If you like sapphire, learn about the differences between real and fake sapphire. The internet is a wealthy resource of information where you can learn to be knowledgeable about jewelry. Authentic pieces of jewelry and gemstones come with certification either from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) or from the American Gemological Society. GIA is an independent nonprofit organization established in the 1930's, and recognized as the leading authority in gemology. They invented the famous 4-Cs which means clarity, color, carat weight, and cut. They are also responsible for creating the International Diamond Grading System. Some jewelry scammers have become craftier, even producing appraisal forms and authentication proof that sound just like GIA and AGS. So you should also be smart enough to know what a real appraisal and authentication certificate look like.

Fake jewelry sites also prey on people looking for deals or bargains. Everyone likes a good deal but if it's too good to be true than you could be falling for a scam.

