Small Businesses Lead the Way in Making World a Better Place

Small businesses are awesome! In a world that desperately needs more good in it, members of the small business community are leading that charge by finding new ways to do good for communities, for the planet, and for humankind.

Creating a business often means introducing a new solution to an old problem, which means entrepreneurs are commonly found on the forefront of innovation.

Small businesses and millennials are the driving force behind social enterprises or mission-focused businesses.

Remarkably, a trend has emerged that has many small- and medium-sized businesses using that innovative spirit to make the world a better place.

In particular, companies that follow the principles of conscious capitalism (by using ethical and altruistic means to conduct business) are leading the charge towards community building and saving the planet through sustainability initiatives.

Almost a year ago, I wrote about how I believed entrepreneurs were the ones who would help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development goals.

Investors are taking notice of this trend towards social enterprise. Investment in mission-driven for profit companies has increased. 2016 was even called the year of social entrepreneurship.

Whose responsible for this shift?

The tech industry in particular is responding to this shift. Tech makes it easier for small businesses to maintain a conscious mission along with a profitable bottom line, and helps businesses reach like-minded changemakers on an unprecedented scale.

As a result of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act of 2012, funding for socially-conscious businesses has become more easily achievable through crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

Even Kickstarter owners Yancey Strickler and Perry Chen insisted that their crowdfunding platform become a Benefit Corporation, ensuring they remain focused on their mission to bring creative projects to life rather than simply the size of their own profits.

According to Fundivo, angel investments in altruistic businesses have been steadily growing since 2002, and roughly four jobs are created per investment.

The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investing reported that a total of $8.72 trillion dollars was made in 2016, a 33% increase since 2014, under sustainable and responsible guidelines. NonProfit PRO reported that companies are receiving more and more donations digitally on a monthly basis via online and mobile sources.

Even Harvard Business School, whose focus is creating the next generation of successful business leaders, is drawing focus to the world of social enterprise.

The Role of Technology

Technology has become the focal point for many altruistic businesses. Small businesses that use technology to support social and environmental causes are more successful than ever before.

Examples of businesses using technology as a force for good:

UnaliWear is a medical watch for seniors that uses wearable tech to ensure the safety and security of its customer base.

Solstice, a company that provides a subscription service for solar power, shares sustainable power sources with communities worldwide, including churches, workplaces and schools.

Steve Moilanen from Solstice talks about using solar to do good during a pitch competition at SXSW.

Me & the Bees Lemonade goes beyond the stand, turning both in-store and online retail into an opportunity to save the world’s bee population.

The Orphaned Starfish Foundation helps over 10,000 orphans, survivors of abuse, survivors of trafficking and at-risk youth escape cycles of abuse and poverty through technology training, offering computer-based education, job training and job placement in 55 computer centers in 25 countries worldwide.

D-Rev is designing and delivering medical technology for under-served populations. Check out this video of how they are using Dell to move their mission forward.

Looking Forward

At the root of it all, having dependable and easy-to-use technology is critical for these businesses.

It seems that the millennial generation’s affinity for technology and giving back – they remain the most likely generation to pay more for a sustainable product – might come together at the perfect moment as they rapidly join the workforce to create a sweet spot for social entrepreneurship to expand and grow.

