Small Town Millennials Make Hollywood Debut

Bohemia Group Originals and The Following Productions announce the start of a new feature suspense film from independent, millennial filmmaker Christopher Pinero.

The Following Productions is comprised of millennials. Until now, the company has been making short films, each one shot at the highest artistic level possible. This attention to detail has helped this team of artists garner enough attention in the industry that the level of investment for their feature film has moved into the six-figure category. Something exciting is happening here.

On Set, The Galam

The film itself is a suspense thriller, in the same vein as GET OUT and DON'T BREATHE, that follows the character of Alex, a young twenty-something who on a night of celebrating new beginnings with his two childhood friends, Cameron and Shawn, finds that his actions force him to bury more than his troubled past. According to Pinero, “This story started out as a reoccurring nightmare that I had. I took all of my biggest fears and then put it into a story. With this, comes a sense of connectivity and one’s ability to relate to the story being told on a more truthful level.”