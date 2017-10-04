People learn all kinds of ways, and podcasting has become a great way to learn new stuff for people who like to listen to information. I love to learn something while I’m doing something else, lately when I hit the treadmill I’m checking out a new episode of one of my favorite small business podcasts. If you are trying to pick up some new tools. inspiration, or business ideas check out one of the top resources. Here are SmallBizLady’s Top Podcasts for Entrepreneurs.

1. The Introvert Entrepreneur

Host: Beth Buelow

Average Length: 30-45 Minutes

About the Show:

The Introvert Entrepreneur is a podcast for introverts who want to be successful business owners. The podcast discusses life and business from the perspective of introverts while also providing useful marketing, finance and other small business related tips.

2. Entrepreneur on Fire

Host: John Lee Dumas

Average Length: 30 Minutes

About the Show:

In Entrepreneur on Fire, John Lee Dumas interviews successful small business owners ranging from tech start-up founders to solopreneurs in order to fully explore their business journey. The podcast is interview focused and each episode provides deep insight into specific industries.

3. Business Insanity Talk Radio

Host: Barry Moltz

Average Length: One Hour

About the Show

Business Insanity Talk Radio is hosted by Barry Moltz who is one of my favorite business experts. He has founded and run various small businesses for the past 20 years. On the podcast, he interviews numerous entrepreneurs about the craziness of running a small business. He typically interviews 5 guests per episode and releases one episode once a week.

4. Online Marketing Made Easy

Host: Amy Porterfield

Average Length: 30-45 Minutes

About the Show:

Amy Porterfield’s podcast, Online Marketing Made Easy is about all things online marketing. She breaks down how to monetize your online business. Her advice is great for marketing an ecommerce business or blogging for business. Amy brings on guests to discuss all ways you can monetization your brand from video marketing to drip campaigns and leveraging Facebook ads.

5. Eventual Millionaire

Host: Jaime Masters

Average Length: 45 Minutes

About the Show

In this podcast, business coach Jaime Masters interviews millionaire entrepreneurs to get them to discuss their biggest failures and successes. Jaime has conducted over 350 podcast interviews.

6. The $100 MBA Show

Host: Omar Zenhom

Average Length: 10 Minutes

About the Show:

The $100 MBA Show focuses on actionable small business tips rather than long interviews. The host Omar interviews guests, but he often shares his own experiences in business. This tight and timely podcast always gives useful and actionable tips for business success.

7. Support is Sexy

Host: Elayne Fluker

Average Length: 50 Minutes

About the show:

Support is Sexy is a daily podcast hosted by veteran business writer, Elayne Fluker. She features powerful, inspiring women entrepreneurs who share their struggles, strategies and success stories.

8. The EntreLeadership Podcast

Host: Ken Coleman

About the show:

Hosted by Ken Coleman, the EntreLeadership Podcast, which is a spin-off from Dave Ramsey’s bestselling book EntreLeadership. The show focuses on leadership and business. They also interview celebrity business owners such as Mark Cuban and Seth Godin. The focus is to grow business owners, their teams and their profits!

9. Marketing School

Hosts: Neil Patel & Eric Siu

Average Length: 5-10 Minutes

About the show:

Internet marketing gurus Neil Patel and Eric Siu give 5 to 10 minutes of actionable small business marketing advice every day. They provide tips to take your business to the next level and get to work right away. What’s cool about this podcast is that since it’s two of them they basically interview each other to give the advice, and they are always short and sweet.

10. Duct Tape Marketing

Host: John Jantsch

Average Length: 30 Minutes

About the Show:

Each week, Duct Tape Marketing publishes a podcast with a well known industry expert to discuss a small business topic. John Jantsch has been a small business marketing expert for a long time, so he often shares trends and advice for enterprise and small business audiences alike.