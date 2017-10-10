Smart Factories are Making Us Dumb

By Rich Cary, Director of Education for Definity Partners

Industrial buzz words are popping up everywhere, usually coupled with dire warnings that a failure to adopt the latest and greatest technologies will result in your business being “disrupted” right out of the market. Perhaps this global trend is best described by the buzz word Industry 4.0. This movement posits that we have entered a fourth industrial revolution, from the rise of machines (1.0), to mass production (2.0), to computers and automation (3.0), to today’s development of “smart factories” built upon an “internet of things” that are interconnected and capable of intelligent self-management (4.0). For all the future promise these smart technologies have, many organizations are riding the Industry 4.0 wave over a cultural waterfall that is dashing their people on the rocks at the bottom of the falls. That’s not smart, it’s dumb.

It's Smart to Ask “Why?”

I had just wrapped up a daily huddle meeting with a team of assemblers and technicians in a clean room at a high-tech manufacturer when one of the assembly team asked me if I could follow her to her work station. I was a bit surprised at the request because she seemed disinterested when I reviewed key metrics and asked the team questions like “what went well yesterday?” and “what needs improvement?” Once she settled in she asked me to watch carefully as she tested and programmed one of their products. The programming fixture was highly automated and sophisticated, designed to install firmware by just seating the unit and clicking a button. No lost productivity, no thinking required. “There, you see that? The revision number that comes up on the screen at the beginning is the same revision number that comes up at the end! Isn’t that weird? I’ve always wondered why it did that.” Good question.

After getting the supervisor and several members of the engineering team involved, we discovered that this highly-automated, time-saving programming fixture was, in fact, overwriting the firmware with (you guessed it!) the exact same firmware. When the product was launched years earlier developers often had the need to fix bugs in the firmware inside the lead time required for getting the motherboards from their off-shore supplier. The automated programming fixture was designed by engineering to allow reprogramming without the complicated and time-consuming setup that was required in the lab. It was so easy and efficient that the rework just became part of the daily work. No need to ask why, just do it! In fact, a prior assembler had quit (probably from the boredom of just being a button pusher) and they had hired the current assembler as a replacement to backfill the role!

Smart Factories Need Smart People

The problem here wasn’t a failure to follow up by the supervisor or engineering department, it was in allowing automation and other “smart” technologies to replace the thinking and judgement of the people in the process. It was a cultural problem with how people and smart technologies should co-exist. A senior executive got to the heart of this cultural divide when he recently described one of his departments as “a dumpster fire“ and mused “I don’t know if we need to drive more employee engagement or if we just need to simplify things so much that we can just plug anybody in there.” Before you roll your eyes, I’d challenge you to carefully examine your own motives. Have you ever wished you could just create a machine or a software program that could “idiot-proof” your work and make the “people problems” go away? Are you pursuing technological solutions to simplify your business processes so people (and their inevitable mistakes) become less of a risk to those processes? Or are you seeking to simplify and automate so your people can acquire more skills and think more critically about their work to drive innovation and proactive improvement? The answer to that question is what ultimately determines how “smart” your factory will be.

Help Your Team Get Smarter

Here are a few tips to getting the most out of your technology while growing the skills and engagement of your team:

1. When purchasing new technologies or equipment, check your motives first. Will this purchase help your team be more effective by simplifying and standardizing their daily work so they can focus on more important decisions? Or are you just trying to simplify your own life by replacing unreliable people with compliant machines? Truly smart technology investments drive increased employee engagement and facilitate problem solving.

2. Invest in training frontline employees and their leaders. When installing smart technologies and equipment, don’t just show people what buttons to push or menus to click. Invest the time and resources it takes to ensure the frontline employees that interact with those technologies understand the “how” and “why” of the new software or equipment. This reinforces the expectations that the investment is helping them think more about improving their work, not less.

3. Leverage the information smart technologies provide. Most modern equipment, software and technologies have data capture and analytical functionality that are underutilized or ignored. Encourage employees to explore these capabilities and how they might help them work smarter. I was recently inspired by a frontline distribution leader that showed me how he used online searches and YouTube videos to teach himself how to extract data from their new warehouse management system and create a real-time performance scorecard. Now that’s smart!

4. Showcase people more than machines. I find that one of the best ways to find out what company leaders truly value is to ask them to “show you around the place” and then pay close attention to what they choose to showcase. Do they highlight their multi-million dollar investments in equipment and technology, or the people that make that technology work? I can’t state my case for this any better than this 2016 article in Quality Magazine.

It doesn’t take a 4th industrial revolution to usher in “smart factories,” it takes a work culture that recognizes machines and the software that drive them are only as smart as the people that make them run. Value them, invest in their skills, and engage them in their work. To do otherwise is just plain dumb.