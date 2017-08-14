Smart Homes Are Becoming Smarter: Here’s How Tech Will Make You Feel Like You’re Living In The Future

Gadgets and technology have become as prevalent in our lives as clothes and food. Imagine driving somewhere without Waze? And how would you ever catch up on Game of Thrones without smart TVs? But, one of the ways technology has undeniably changed our lives is in the home. From smart thermometers and robotic vacuum cleaners to LED toilets, we’ve come a long way since the Clap On, Clap Off Light. These innovations not only solve many of the problems associated with outdated products, such as reliability, user experience, and effectiveness, but they are also beautifully designed and enhance the home. Read on to discover how new technology for the home will make anyone feel like they’re living in the future.

Connectivity is Key

Internet of Things, or IoT, might be one of the top Google searches in recent years. To be honest, I’m not completely sure myself of the exact technological definition of the omnipresent IoT, as there are a lot of complexities surrounding it. However, the term basically refers to the connection of any device to the Internet and/or each other. These devices can be anything, from cell phones and wearables, to lamps and coffee makers. The IoT is a huge online network of connected devices, and it’s growing.

So how does this affect you? Well as the relationship between people and devices continues to grow, so do the mainstream applications of the IoT. The rise of IoT undoubtedly led to the rise of smart homes. Smart homes feature technology that has some degree of automation, including washing machines, light bulbs, televisions, and more! Just as most millennials have never used a rotary dial phone, there will be children in a few years who don’t understand the concept of not being able to record their favorite TV show.

Imagine walking into your home after a long day and everything is exactly the way you like, and all you had to do was walk in. You enter the living room, and the thermostat automatically adjusts to a perfect 70℉, your television switches on the latest episode of Games of Thrones you recorded, and the lights dim to your liking. No it’s not something out of Harry Potter, it’s RoomMe.

RoomMe is a smart home sensor, that lets you come home to the relaxed and intimate evening you had in mind. RoomMe syncs with your smartphone to adjust everything in your home to your specifications with voice-free, hands-free smart home control. Once you set the rules on the RoomMe app, RoomMe’s home sensor syncs to your phone and customises your home preferences so you really feel like the king or queen of your castle.

Speaking of some Harry Potter style tech, there’s also a device out there that can charge your phone as soon as you enter a room. Every day, people around the world realize that they’ve let their phone hit the dreaded 10% much quicker than they thought, and the amazing race for a charger begins. Maybe you have to unpack the groceries, take the dog for a walk, or feed the baby, and you just don’t have time to find whatever corner you stashed your charger in this time. But picture just walking into your home - and the charging begins. Wi-charge’s FDA-approved hotspots can provision any room with the ability to charge multiple smartphones using infrared beams that are safe for people and pets around.

Wi-Charge utilizes infrared beams to send power from a charging hotspot to your devices within a 10 meter range. The small hotspot easily mounts on a wall or ceiling, providing full room coverage, so that devices can recharge automatically without any intervention. Wi-Charge is the first company to demonstrate a solution that is powerful enough to charge a phone, has enough reach to cover a room, and is radiation-safe. Between RoomMe, Wi-Charge, and countless other connected technology on the IoT, you can walk into your home and everything is taken care of for you. Maybe a stove that can automatically cook your dinner is coming next!

Relax in Style

Your house is not just a house, it’s, a home. And that means that comfort is important. Lucky for us, there has been a lot of tech hitting the market lately that centers around making sure you can make your house the comfiest it can be!

I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite places in my house is my bed! Whether is catching up on my latest Netflix binge or getting my beauty sleep, the bed is a very important place! Our sleep quality is directly related to the mattress we sleep on, and HONGi makes sure you have the mattress that fits your needs best.

HONGi allows you to customize your mattress exactly as you wish. You can even customize both sides, so no more fighting over mattresses if your significant other prefers soft while you prefer firm. To get the perfect sleep, all you have to do is fill out a quick online questionnaire, and your HONGi mattress is crafted especially for you out. HONGi mattresses also allow sleep trackers to be synced directly into the bed, so that you know exactly how great you’re sleeping. Night spent tossing and turning will be a thing of the past!

Declutter Your Life

There’s nothing worse than coming home to a mess. Whether it’s clothes all over the floor, or the garbage that you keep forgetting to take out, we’re all guilty of letting our homes get a little cluttered every now and then. But as with almost everything nowadays, there is technology out there that lets us be a little cleaner. There’s of course smartphones apps that let a user order a cleaning lady with the tap of a button. But there’s also technology that allows us to throw out unnecessary items that add to the clutter of the home.

Imagine, for example, you get back from a run and realize that your FitBit is about to die, so you reach into your bag to grab your charger, only to find your headphones in a tangled ball helplessly wrapped around the cord that you need. We’ve all been there right? Because every new device seems to require a different kind of charger, cords and wires seem to have taken over our lives. That’s where Humavox, a leader in the wireless charging field, comes in.

Humavox is paving the way for the widespread use of wireless charging for wearables and IoT, with its “drop and charge” technology that can transform any ordinary household object into your personal charging station. From stationary items, like your bedside table, to portable ones, like your backpack, Humavox can transform most items in your home into your a charger. Just drop your phone, wearable, or smart glasses into a drawer with Humavox’s technology and let the charging begin. Never get tangled in a mess of cables again!

Smart Home technology is on the rise, and will continue to change how we live our everyday lives. Personally, I can’t wait to see what strides come next in the industry, as there is new and futuristic tech hitting the market constantly. Who knows where we’ll end up next!

