Just a year ago, I got an offer from a travel company to travel at a special discounted rate. They promised a luxurious hotel, food and lots of places I can go sightseeing. The only glitch was that I would pay more for my flight ticket because that would cover the cost for the benefits. I was excited and I jumped at the opportunity.

But none of the promised packages were delivered and I ended up spending almost double what I would have spent originally. Trust me, I was sorely disappointed and bitter. I started wondering just how many people look for travel deals and suffer the same ordeal I went through.

My search showed me that thousands of people travel daily. Some of them believe that they can only acquire luxury if they spend so much money. In sum, they equate luxury with expensive. I can’t promise you that your travelling will be without hitches. But I can confidently tell you that there are smart ways to travel in luxury without breaking the bank.

I discovered the secret just recently. And I would love to share them with you. Here they are:

Plan ahead

If you plan to travel in luxury, you need to learn how to plan your vacation ahead of time. You can’t want to experience a luxurious journey and book your flight three days to that time.

According to a study by CheapAir.com, the best time to buy a plane ticket is about fifty-four days before the scheduled flight for domestic flights. If you plan to travel during the peak seasons — Christmas, New Year, summer or spring holiday, thanksgiving-- try to book your flight at least eighty days in advance.

For international holidays, take out at least three months to one year between your flight and your booking date. By planning in advance, you’re bound to travel in luxury. You’ll get a good flight cost for booking ahead.Also, you’ll probably have the seat of your choice for maximum comfort.

Don’t book too far ahead, though. If you do, your flight ticket is likely to be more expensive. The statistics listed above will get you a better travel deal with your flight company than mere acting on your instincts.

Travel during the off season

When I was younger, I noticed my parents did something significant when planning our summer vacation. They either rented a beach house or booked a luxurious hotel months ahead of our holiday, around a certain time of the year. I eventually found out these times of the year were known as off-peak seasons.

Mid-January to April were the perfect times for making these bookings. But prices shot up from mid-April to December. Their actions ended up saving us more money because they got a discount just before the price went up in anticipation of summer. In addition to having an amazing view from our beach house during the holidays, we also had discounts on activities and travel costs.

I honestly had no idea their aim was a discount in addition for luxury until recently. It was quite smart really. So, if you’re looking to splurge a lot of money on a holiday, wait until the off- peak season. You’ll get more value for your cash.

Get a good reward card

It’s an open secret all over the world that travel reward credit cards are very helpful for cheaper flights or free flights. As explained in the Ultimate Travel Hacking Guide, you can sign up for an airline-branded credit card that will instantly reward you with several thousand travel miles as a bonus. Or you could earn the miles slowly and steadily as you travel to different destinations.

But if you want to get cheap or free travel ticket, ensure you pick one of the best travel reward cards possible. Once you have a cheaper or free flight ticket, you can spend the rest of your money creating luxury for yourself. You could use the money to pay for an expensive luxurious hotel where you can lounge around all day. Alternatively, you could use the money to buy new travel souvenirs you can take home for yourself, friends and family.

Compare transportation costs

When being smart with your travels, you need to consider all the methods of transportation. Many times, we all make assumptions about the cheapest method of travel. But often, adequate research can surprise you. When I first started travelling, I opted for car travel more. I had heard it was safer than air travel. So I drove to my destinations.

After some time, I eventually came to the conclusion that traveling by air is better than traveling by road. By the time you compare the cost of gas and the travel time, you will definitely leave the road completely and focus on choosing between flying with a commercial airline or a private jet charter. For your future travels, it would help you tremendously if you use this time and cost comparison calculator to analyze which travel method is best for you.

Choose the destination that has cheaper flights

A mistake many people make is to choose a travel destination they can barely afford. An old friend of mine has made this costly mistake before. He allocated about $1000 for his journey. After spending close to $600 for his flight ticket, he barely had enough left over to enjoy himself. Needless to say, he came back from his holiday grumpy and annoyed because he couldn’t enjoy himself. He was very uncomfortable and constrained financially.

The point of this story is to show you that at times, it is smarter to go to a destination that has cheaper flights. Yes, I understand that you want a vacation. But your vacation will be more enjoyable when you can travel in luxury and not be grumpy over money.

You can wait until your next vacation when you’ll have lots of money before going to Europe or Africa. Go somewhere cheaper for a change. Who knows? You might end up enjoying yourself and having a better experience than that expensive place you wanted. And just so you can make the right choice, some websites have been specifically designed to help you find cheap flights without a specific destination. Now, for me, that’s how to travel in luxury because you’re not breaking the bank in the process.