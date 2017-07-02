The renter awakens to a HUGE noise. It is coincidentally minutes before his alarm was set. He sits up in bed, waits to hear anything and he might have gone back to sleep but it was time to get up anyway. He slid on shorts and a tee shirt and made his way toward the sound.

“Everything Ok?” he was calling out, presumably to his clumsy roommate. He got no response so he called again meanwhile he’s gaining in long strides. Sure enough he found the roommate sweeping glass particles.

“You Ok?”. “Accident. Sorry,” she said. “Can I help?” “No!” She snapped. “Go back to bed!” This had happened before. But something seemed off. She would not look him in the eye. Anxious, embarrassed, what? There was something up. He took the broom from her, she protested feebly before silently retreating to her bedroom. Closed the door.

The renter swept. He had no time to spare. As it is his system is precise as NASA. Time enough to glide from bed to shower into clothes and out the door to arrive at work on time exactly fifteen minutes from Wake-Up. When the klutzy roommate throws spanners his way and interferes with the system something has to get cut. The shower is usually first choice. He works in the service industry and tips can depend on such details. Forgoing the shower he moved fast and he got to work on time, just. It wasn’t until later, when the bar was quietening down that he thought about her demeanor earlier, palpably stirred up, did she have something on her mind? ‘Women’, he groaned.