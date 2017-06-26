Don't Listen to the Crap About Snap Map

As ever, a change comes in social media and everyone has a meltdown.

I know people don’t like change, just look at #NewTwitter (although, to be fair, the reaction was reasonably positive) or when Instagram added stories. Social media goes full-on hysterical and, because of the echo chamber that exists, works itself up to a panic of epic proportions.

The problem, really, is that everyone seems to need to be the first to comment and react without spending enough time thinking about the change and the many ways in which it could be helpful or of benefit to the users.

This week, Snapchat introduced the Snap Map, a feature that allows users to see where their friends are in the world (yes, wherever they are in the world). Cue hysteria about how creepy it is, how it’s going to ruin relationships and is a major safeguarding issue for children.

It was reported on the BBC News website (among others). My children’s school sent out a letter to parents immediately (via email) advising people that it can ‘track your location’ and know your ‘exact whereabouts within the building’.

Look: you can’t actually see where in the building I am. In fact, you can’t really see the building.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m pleased the school made the effort to contact parents. In my experience, not enough parents have the foggiest how social media works and are simply ignorant about online safety. My beef is that people are too quick to dismiss these features as threatening or creepy when, in fact, if you consider it fully, there are some good use cases that increase safety.

So, with that in mind, Iet me make the effort to counterbalance some of this misinformation doing the rounds and give you a few examples of where Snap Map may be a good idea.

1. Events

You can’t actually see your location within a building - that part is just not true - but imagine you’re at a busy event and you lose your mates. It’s a genuine nightmare: you waste so much time trying to locate them, half the time missing the thing you went to see. How good is it to be able to spot your friends quickly and see if you’re heading towards them? Look how big something like the Glastonbury Festival is - super useful at 4am at Silver Hayes.

Find your friends in the queue for the long drops and hurry back for The XX.

2. Hooking up with Friends

This does rely on an understanding from everyone that they all use this in the same way, but if you’re at a loose end (i.e. you’re Billy No Mates) then why not see who’s nearby and give them a call (or send them a snap).

3. Showing Off

Let’s face it, social media is a place where people show off all the time. ‘Look at me. Look at the amazing thing I’m doing. Look at who I’m with.’ By all means turn your settings to ghost mode normally, but when you’re doing ultra-bikram yoga in Bali, why not make the most of it.

4. Child Safety

Contrary to the scare stories, imagine if, as a parent, you and your child agreed to turn off the location feature except for when they want to go to the park, or visit friends, or just hang out, as children do. You can constantly feed your paranoia with multiple glances of the map. Are they still at the park since you last checked 30 seconds ago? Yes, they are, phew. You can let your child live a normal, healthy life. You can show them that you trust them, whilst having the backup in your hand.

It is crucial that you think about your safety online. You should only ever allow yourself to be known or seen by people that you want to. It’s not my place to tell you whether you should allow everyone to see your whereabouts or what you do on social media or whether it should just be a few, select people in your close personal network. But I would like you to think about your settings, so that you can make a deliberate and considered choice.

More than anything, I’d like you to pause before reacting to the latest piece of news, think about the alternate viewpoint and then make an informed decision.

(If you want to change your Snapchat settings to ensure you’re hidden, my good Snapchat buddy, Simon Godfrey has created this short video to show you how.