Snapchat; Where our relationship ghosts haunt us

My phone dinged with a new snapchat from an ex-boyfriend who I hadn’t talked to in years. I opened the snapchat and saw his big smiling face in the middle of a farm in Oregon. We chatted back and forth for a moment, each wishing each other well and then moved on back to our individual lives.

But the thought lingered with me. Have we reached the digital age where there is no more, “moving on?” Has it become technologically impossible to exist online without encounters of old romances?

Long gone are the days when relationships fade into hallowed halls of fond, or erhmm (not fond) memories. Long gone is the era of paper documentation where all we had to do was bon-fire the ever lasting life out of every single hug, kiss, hand hold to achieve true closure.

Now, we subject ourselves to the consistent hell-fire of social media stalking. Not only do we lurk in each other’s social media spheres, but we provide fuel to the embers of fires that should have died long, long ago by posting constant updates about what we’ve been up to.

When an old boyfriend likes, comments, or views my social media... a part of me feels something. Is it excitement? Is it grief? I can’t tell, but for the remainder of the hour, or day... I find myself wondering. Why are they watching my snapchat? It’s all over when I go into the “Remember that time” place in my head. Yesterday I noticed that 7 guys I’ve dated all were watching my snapchats in record time. Every time I would post, they would be there watching. I felt like I was subjecting myself to a new form of accepted voyeurism. When we end relationships, we say to one another that we would not like to stay in each other’s lives, and yet... we know everything about what each other is doing. We do not say true goodbyes anymore.

Has the goodbye...gone..well..goodbye?

It makes me wonder. Especially in this world of options, are we so frightened of closing a door that we allow doors to stay cracked open, that we really should just shut?

This summer, I did something a bit out there. I felt that I had some emotional healing left to do, so I reached out to every single guy I’d ever had feelings for and asked for closure. Every. single. one. of them. was. awesome. It was hard to accept that I’m not perfect and had said and acted in immature ways. (Can you believe that?). I said a lot of sorries. And heard a lot back. For the first time, I viewed my exes as real people beyond the roles they played in my life.

I got the closure I needed. Hopefully they did as well. I’d like to think so. And we all now stay abreast of each other via Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, etc. There’s a clear line that we’ve drawn in the sand. It’s an unspoken agreement that we can view each other’s lives, but not participate beyond that. It’s like a social covenant. A museum with sans serif font signs that read, “Look. Don’t Touch.”

So we stay ghosts in the white noise background of the apps. I wonder, do they post online and wonder who views their stories as well? Do they see me too and think about the “remember whens?”

Today alone, I check my snapchat and see 4 guys that I’ve been on a few dates with have viewed my most recent story in the past hour. If I log onto Facebook, I’m greeted with a memory reminder of a summer romance 5 years ago- complete with a picture (Thanks Facebook!). One of my old flame’s best friends and I follow each other on Instagram, and when I watched his story today I saw them both laughing over beers last night at some microbrewery.

Depending on the place you’re at emotionally, it can be healthy to see people you cared about doing well. When the nostalgia or blues hit, then it’s time to turn the phone off and remove the apps from the phone.