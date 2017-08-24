'Snapped Notorious' Examines Drew Peterson Case, This Friday on Oxygen

The story of Drew Peterson, the police officer whose much younger fourth wife Stacy went missing, is a convoluted and disturbing one that will forever be synonymous with domestic abuse and murder. For Stacy’s sister Cassandra Cales, it is one she is determined to keep discussing to heighten public awareness because Stacy’s remains have never been found. Drew offered up the unlikely account that Stacy had abandoned him for another man, painting the tale that he was an older man falling apart and Stacy had youth and beauty as reasons to run off. Despite his claim that Stacy fled for a better life, those closest to the mother of four know she would never have abandoned her kids. She had also uttered the haunting sentiment to her sister: If something happens to me, it was Drew.

Having recently covered the Natalee Holloway case, I saw some parallels to this story. Like the wealthy playboy Joran van der Sloot whose father was a prominent attorney and trainee judge and whose godfather was in the Ministry of Defense, Drew Peterson had the protection of those in law enforcement. A series of calls to the Peterson home for domestic disturbances were not thoroughly considered by Drew’s colleagues, and the suspicious “accidental drowning” of his third wife Kathleen Savio wasn’t investigated properly - until her body was later exhumed, her murder finally in focus because Stacy had disappeared. Like Dave Holloway, Cassandra Cales is not holding out hope of ever finding her relative alive but awaits the discovery of her remains. There will never be complete solace for both families because the tragedies cannot be erased, but there will be answers if and when those discoveries are finally made.

I spoke with Stephanie Steele, Vice President of Production for Oxygen Media, about the 2-hour special Snapped Notorious: Drew Peterson airing this Friday night at 9/8c. The show delves into this case revealing information and interviews that will be surprising to many viewers.

Following is our conversation:

This was a particularly riveting special. I know you’ve worked on the ‘regular’ Snapped and Notorious is a newer project.

Yes. We had a Notorious on Scott Peterson back in March and now we’re on Peterson number 2. The previous case got a lot of news coverage and this one did as well. Notorious dives into those really high profile cases that people have read about, but there are aspects of these heightened cases that people don’t necessarily know until we go way beyond the headlines. With Scott Peterson, it was something that happened around the holidays and his wife was pregnant at the time so there were all these extenuating circumstances. This case had those as well because Stacy was Drew’s fourth wife and that was what launched the investigation into his backstory. We also had a Notorious special on the Menendez brothers. .

Drew Peterson had no problem finding women which is terrifying and never fails to surprise me about awful men. I had no idea about the former fiance who he wrote fake tickets out to so he could get her arrested. That was a twisted type of revenge. Did the public know her story? It really lent further credence to this case.

She doesn’t speak out often and was brutally honest about her experience with Drew before he came to the public’s attention. She was also candid about her past with Drew and insight into the mind of this man in the early days. In the many relationships he had, you see how he really manipulated a lot of these women. This was also the case with his wives, including Kathleen Savio whose body was exhumed and whose murder was investigated after Stacy went missing.

What’s fascinating is how Drew got away with this for so long. He had so many wives and girlfriends, set an ex fiance up for arrest, had a third wife die suspiciously and the fourth went missing. In addition, many calls were made to 911 to report domestic disturbances over the years. It really shows you that police will stick up for one another, that Drew had a certain level of protection as a law enforcement professional. One of his fellow officers is interviewed in this special and talks about the calls to Drew’s house prior to Stacy’s disappearance.

Drew seems to be the ultimate master manipulator. He manipulated his fellow officers, women and his own son. His son has all these positive memories of his dad and was fooled extraordinarily in this whole story. Drew was one of those guys who used his power as an officer and convinced others - When Kathleen called for help, he always rebutted everything by saying all was fine and she was just overreacting. His fellow colleagues had no reason to doubt him because he was a trusted colleague who had done well on the police force.

How is producing an episode of Snapped Notorious different than producing a ‘regular’ Snapped episode?

A typical Snapped is only an hour long and Notorious is 2 hours so we have to dig even deeper - and we dig deep for a typical Snapped. We explore the many many layers of context and mystery and don’t have to condense it as much. The headlines folks remember certainly don’t tell the entire story.

Is this the first time Drew Peterson’s son came forward and conveyed that he didn’t believe his father?

He does not speak often either. We reached out and it took some conversations back and forth before he would agree to do this. What his father did was so heinous and he was brave enough to come out to say his father is guilty. That is an extremely hard thing to have to do, while first acknowledging that his father could do things that are this shocking. Steve, Drew’s son, is actually taking care of Stacy and Drew’s children as if they are his own which is so noble and it must be so conflicting in terms of what his father has done. It’s hard to say when exactly he concluded that his father is guilty, but only in the last couple of years has he been able to speak openly. That further attests to Drew’s power as a manipulator - He even had his own children duped. He was living this life where he was untouchable.

Do you think there will be any new leads following the airing of this special?

In this type of situation, all we can do is hope. There has been no closure for the family because Stacy was never found so it is heartbreaking for her family. Cassandra will always search for Stacy. She follows every lead and raises money for awareness. If we were lucky enough to generate some new awareness, that would be amazing. Cassandra will never give up so neither will we.

Cassandra contacted law enforcement and made no headway so she brought Stacy’s disappearance to the media. THAT is what got the ball rolling. Do you think anything would have happened had Cassandra not contacted the television news station?

Cassandra was the force behind this. She had this gut instinct when she went to police and they felt they didn’t have any reason not to believe what Drew was saying. The police can only go by the information they have and in a case like this, you have to act quickly. Cassandra knew that time was of the essence and that she had to work fast. She followed that gut instinct.

The police officer who is featured and is interviewed in this special seems to have compunction for not picking up on things sooner.

What you see in this show is the psychological exploration of Drew Peterson and what we endeavored to do was show the lengths he went to in order to fool everybody including his colleagues at the police station.

It’s a heartbreaking story but the one thing I will say is that all the folks that participated are passionate about keeping this story alive as well as this search for justice for Stacy Peterson. So if people continue to talk about it, it gives them hope.

Stacy’s family sounds very realistic. They’re not imagining that she was sold as a sex slave or is in a remote part of the world alive today with a new identity. They presume that she is no longer alive and want the closure of finding her remains.