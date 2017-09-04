Sneaky Ways to Save Money this Fall

After the summer vacations and back-to-school shopping are said and done, this time of year might leave you feeling, well, less than flush on funds. Plus, with the holidays right around the corner, spending money on presents, party outfits and other holiday pleasures are sure to add more burden on your fall budget.

But, before you let your mind run wild with disaster scenarios of debtors and overdue bills, take a breath (or two) because I have good news. Fall is the perfect time of year to cut costs and save money. You just need to know where and how, and I’m here to help. Here are five not-so-obvious ways to save this season.

Winterize and Capitalize

Home experts agree that one of the best ways to save money on expensive heating costs in the winter is to use the fall season to prep your house for optimal energy use during the colder months ahead. They suggest doing things like having your heater serviced, checking to see if your water heater is set too high, and sealing drafty doors and windows.

It may also be a good idea to invest in some upgrades around the house, like installing storm doors and windows, purchasing a new heater or furnace, or replacing old insulation with the new, more energy efficient types. The great part about doing these kinds of upgrades is that you’ll not only save on your heating bill, but on your taxes, too. Yep, good ol’ Uncle Sam offers a host of tax credits to homeowners who install energy efficient and renewable energy products. For more info on this, go to the Database of State Incentives for Renewables and Efficiency to see the specific credits offered in your state.

Now’s the Time to Negotiate

Many service companies roll out price changes during early to mid-September each year, so it’s the perfect time to call up your providers and say, “Let’s make a deal!” I suggest making a list of all your insurance policies and subscription services, including car and homeowner insurance, cable, internet and cell phone services, then calling each to find out what they can do to show you the money!

Remember, a lot of companies might not offer you a lower rate outright, so this is where your negotiating skills come in handy. Don’t be shy inquiring about hidden cost-cutting changes you can make to your plan, promo deals coming up, and even asking for special discounts for being a long-time customer. I also suggest coming to these conversations with specifics on better deals you can get with other carriers if you left. I have found that doing this in a very nice, non-confrontational way can be incredibly effective in nudging the customer service rep to “suddenly” discover a deal they had conveniently missed 5 minutes ago. Hey, it all boils down to the bottom line, so get them to see that it’s monetarily beneficial for them to give you a better rate and keep you as a customer.

Get Cookin’

…home cooking, that is. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2016 marked the first time in history where Americans spent more money at bars and restaurants ($54.857 billion) than they did on groceries ($52.503 billion). To bring these numbers closer to home, in 2015, on average, Americans spent an extra $3000 eating out, and that number has been steadily rising year after year. What these stats tell us is that restaurant dining and ordering takeout are no longer considered luxuries, but the norm, and our finances are feeling it.

So, while it’s clear that eating more home-cooked meals is a big money saver, you’re probably worried that you don’t have the time, or the motivation to create an edible entrée. Well, lucky for you fall marks the (unofficial) start of the slow-cooker season, so it’s the perfect time to break out your slow-cooker and start putting together hearty and healthy stews, soups and other meals without much time and effort. While the term “slow-cooker” doesn’t sound like a time saver, using one involves minimal prep, and provides plenty of leftovers you can easily freeze and eat the next day (or three). For some great slow-cooker recipes, take a look at these from the foodnetwork.com as well as countryliving.com.

If you don’t already have a slow-cooker, or your old one is looking a little worse for wear, there are plenty of slow-cookers out there to satisfy any use and every budget. I suggest checking out crock-pot.com, the company that introduced the original slow-cooker over four decades ago. I’ve always used Crock-Pots, so I’m a bit biased, but I’ve found them to be very reliable and reasonably priced. I even tracked down these Crock-Pot coupons and offers to help you save.

Save Big Going with Store-Brand

Now that I’ve convinced you (hopefully) to cut costs by making delicious home-cooked meals, I want to also mention a great way to save on groceries. Start buying more store-brand groceries. According to this Consumer Reports article, shoppers save an average of 25% by purchasing store-brand instead of name-brand items.

In fact, Trader Joe’s has made an entire business based on selling name-brand quality products under their store-brand label and, therefore, charging shoppers less. Whole Foods, Safeway and most other chain grocers also offer a wide array of high quality, store-brand products for a good amount less than the same name-brand products next to them on the shelf.

I know it might be challenging to change some of your habitual purchasing, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. Start with just a few products and go from there. Once you get more comfortable with it, and see how much you can save, start going with the store-brand products for many of your non-grocery staple items too, like paper products, cleaning products and even cosmetics (ok, ok, just a suggestion).

Take Full Advantage of Free Fun

Fall is the perfect time to tap into the free, or low-cost entertainment that’s widely available during this time of year. Regardless of where you live, you can usually find autumn and harvest festivals in and around your area, as well as free events at shopping malls, schools, churches and other venues. Then, as winter approaches, there’s sure to be plenty of free/low-cost holiday concerts and shows, as well as winter carnivals and other events to fill your season with affordable fun.

There are also lots of spur-of-the-moment seasonal activities you can do, like visiting the neighborhood haunted houses, or taking a drive to your favorite pumpkin patch. Fall is the perfect time tap into your artsy, crafty side, too, and create low-cost, homemade crafts that you can decorate the house with or give as gifts come the holidays. Check out Good Housekeeping’s 50 Creative (and Easy) Fall Craft Ideas to help your creativity kick in.