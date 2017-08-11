Bill Hader Is Abso-moochly Perfect As Anthony Scaramucci On 'SNL: Weekend Update'

Looks like “Saturday Night Live” may have found its Mooch.
Appearing on the summer edition of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, “SNL” alum Bill Hader took on the role of Anthony Scaramucci, who is summoned “like a goomba Beetlejuice.”
“You know how you miss me. I’m like human cocaine,” he declared. ”You gotta little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick. And now that I’m gone you’re all depressed and edgy, and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramucci.”
Here’s your score. Check it out above.
