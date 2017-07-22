'SNL' Bids Hilarious Farewell To Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer

“Spicey out.”

With just those two words, “Saturday Night Live” said goodbye to one of its most popular cameo characters on Friday.

Sean Spicer’s resignation from his role as White House press secretary means Melissa McCarthy’s hilarious portrayal of him is almost certainly no more. The show paid tribute by tweeting out this montage of Spicey’s best moments:

Spicey may have (at least for now) left the building, but there’ll be Aidy Bryant’s portrayal of Spicer’s replacement Sarah Huckabee Sanders to look forward to when the show returns in the fall.