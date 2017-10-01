'SNL' Does Its Best To Catch Up On A Summer Of Trump Jokes

“Saturday Night Live” returned with vengeance in its 43rd season Saturday, desperately trying to catch up on a summer of President Donald Trump changes. In a rushed cold open, “SNL” tries to hit on Puerto Rico, football protests, administration shake ups, and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
Season 43 opened in the Oval Office with Alec Baldwin, in his beloved role as Trump, coming back from a golf trip to take a phone call with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
“Sometimes when you’re President, you have to make sacrifices,” Trump says. “So I skipped the back nine.”
During the call, Trump tells Cruz that she should have “paid your bills” and that he couldn’t help the humanitarian crisis on the “island in the water” because he had to put America first.
“Wait, you do know we’re a U.S. territory, don’t you?” Cruz asked.
Uh...
What a nasty woman, right?
From there Trump praised Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, played by Aidy Bryant, for lasting longer than Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus and a whole slew of other officials who have left the administration.
And of course, Trump thanks her for her handling of the National Football League protests.
“I’m a little embarrassed I said it was a black and white issue,” Sanders laments. “I should have said it was a black versus white issue.”
Moving on again, Kate McKinnon enters the scene to reprise her hilariously creepy role as Jeff Sessions. Trump wasn’t too happy with Sessions regarding his role in the announcement of a six-month deadline DACA.
Sessions sat on Trump’s lap, begging not to be let fired.
“I will not let you down,” Sessions assured Trump. “I might look adorable, but I’m frightening.”
It’s not easy catching up on a summer of Trump.
