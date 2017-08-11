'SNL' Trump Brothers Are As Comically Inept As Ever On 'Weekend Update'

They’re back!

The “Saturday Night Live” version of the Trump brothers paid a visit to “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” to praise President Donald Trump and talk about the latest in the Russia investigation.

Watch as Eric Trump, played by Alex Moffatt, struggles to understand the difference between “some peanuts” and a “subpoena.” Meanwhile, Mikey Day’s Donald Trump Jr. tosses around the term “nothing burger,” which he calls “a cool new phrase everyone’s saying.”

Then he compares the whole investigation to an episode of “To Catch A Predator.”