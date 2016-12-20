SPORTS

Snowboarder Floats Through The Sky With The Help Of Giant Drone

For when you need to take the high road.

12/20/2016 12:07 pm ET
Steven Hoffer Senior Editor, The Huffington Post

Santa might need to consider a sleigh upgrade.

YouTube star Casey Neistat is back with a new adventure, this time gracefully floating through the air thanks to the power of a giant drone.

Building the suspense, Neistat spends the first half of the video cruising through slopes and city streets, mostly keeping his feet on the ground as the drone pulls him along.

Eventually, it was time to throw gravity to the wind.

Not a bad ride. Perhaps the next time the slopes get too crowded, winter sports enthusiasts will consider this as an alternative pastime.

Of course, what would this video be without Neistat drifting off into the distance?

CaseyNeistat
Good byeeeee!

And if you’re interested in behind the scenes action, you can check out more here.

Also on HuffPost

More:

Casey Neistat
Suggest a correction
Comments
Snowboarder Floats Through The Sky With The Help Of Giant Drone

CONVERSATIONS