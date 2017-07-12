So Jesse Williams And Minka Kelly Are Actually Dating

If taking your rumored girlfriend to see “Baby Driver” isn’t the very definition of modern romance, then we’ll just be over here swiping right until the world ends.

Three months after Jesse Williams split from his wife, multiple outlets are reporting that the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor is dating actress Minka Kelly.

The duo stepped out together for a movie night in Los Angeles, fueling rumors that they were doing more than just working on a video game together.

“They’re having a good time together,” a source told People about the budding romance.

“They really care about each other and are dating exclusively,” another source added to E! News. “Minka has been there for Jesse not only as a girlfriend, but also as a friend.”

Williams and Kelly first sparked speculation that they were more than friends during a Paris trip back in January. The “Friday Night Lights” actress shared a photo of Williams after a long work day.

The actor and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, split after five years of marriage in April amid rumors that Williams began an alleged affair with Kelly while they were still married.

In Jay-Z’s mini-documentary “Footnotes for 4:44” released Tuesday, Williams addressed the breakup and alluded to his rumored relationship with Kelly in a video appearance.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship,” he shared. “Like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Clear eyes, full hearts, date responsibly.