So Josh Peck Got Married And Apparently Didn't Invite Drake Bell

It’s going to take some time to understand why Josh Peck seemingly didn’t invite Drake Bell to his wedding.

The former Nickelodeon star married his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien in Malibu, California, this weekend surrounded by friends and family. His “Grandfathered” co-star John Stamos made the cut, appearing in a handful of wedding photos, but it appears his former TV stepbrother was persona non grata.

Bell, who starred on the hit Nickelodeon series “Drake & Josh” for four seasons in the early 2000s, was extra salty on Twitter when photos of Peck’s happy day came pouring out on social media.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear....” he tweeted and later deleted, according to E! Online.

“Loyalty is key,” he continued. “ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

It’s unclear whether we have a future feud on our hands, or if Bell’s invite got lost in the mail. The two have seemingly remained close since their Nickelodeon days, with Bell making a guest appearance on Peck’s sitcom “Grandfathered” last year.

They also regularly stay up on each other’s social media pages ― Bell even shared a throwback photo of himself and Peck from the “Drake & Josh” days just last week.

We’re gonna choose to remember this Drake and Josh.