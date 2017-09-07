So Much Happening with Dandelion Energy Drilling Down for Installs plus Solar

Today, my new partners at Dandelion, which is a geothermal startup that recently graduated X, the research and development lab at Google’s parent company, announces a partnership with Hudson Solar, the leading residential solar installer in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region. Yes I’m teamed up with a Google Startup ok I’m still trying to breathe, breathe!).

Besides the most recent announcement of their First Installer Partner being Aztech Geothermal, Dandelion is also connected to one of the largest solar installers in the Hudson Valley and Upstate NY called Hudson Solar.

Plus as I stated on my website, I know Hudson Solar. They were chosen as a leading provider of solar in the Solarize campaigns throughout most of the Hudson Valley.

Together, these companies will offer homeowners the opportunity to easily get their homes to go 100% GREEN ENERGY. As reported in the Poughkeepsie Journal, Dandelion will use a new geothermal installation process developed at X, which will convert homeowners away from oil or gas heat and offer them substantial savings.

Source: Dandelion

Hudson Solar, with its on-site or community solar offerings, can then offer homeowners to lower the cost of solar power. A homeowner with geothermal, solar and energy efficiency can easily go 100 percent renewable. The Dandelion geothermal system will use solar electricity and the ground, as a source of heat and heatsink, to provide a home with heating, cooling and hot water! (BOOM!!)

Let’s put it this way, average geothermal installs cost around $40,000. Dandelion is about $20,000 and will offer financing and monthly payment plans.

Now while solar costs about the same, the finance costs will be really more affordable than the grid.

ON TOP OF ALL THIS!!! They announced this morning that they selected their first installation partner, Aztech Geothermal. The best part folks is they are all over the internet and a leading leading geothermal installer in the Hudson Valley to Upstate NY.

Dandelion is making geothermal heating and cooling affordable by introducing a number of process and technology innovations, including:

a) analytics-based marketing

b) fixed system pricing

c) a low monthly payment option and

d) an innovative drilling method. Dandelion’s business model is based on “taking care of everything,” including system design, and installation of home geothermal heating and cooling systems.

Source: Dandelion Energy

Another cool part of their agreement on installations today, is that the indoor portion of the install gets subcontracted to regional installers helping regional companies grow their business. Aztech Geothermal will be Dandelion’s first installer for its initial regions of the Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

“Aztech has installed geothermal for hundreds of homeowners in the area, many of which we’ve spoken to and who couldn’t be happier about their installations,” says James Quazi, CTO of Dandelion. “We’re thrilled to have them as our first installation partner.”

“The introduction of Dandelion will be a real boost for our business and the whole industry,” said John Ciovacco, President of Aztech Geothermal, “Their marketing capabilities, innovative business model and technology innovations will make the best heating and cooling system also the most affordable for homeowners. We are thrilled to be selected as the first regional installation partner.”

Under the partnership, Aztech Geothermal will be responsible for all home inspections, system designs and installation of the geothermal heat pumps to homeowners with ductwork.

Finally, if you want more from Dandelion, they have a new blog too called The Drill Down! I just love that like I love working with this company. It’s totally wicked!! Drill Baby Drill!!