So Now There's A Picture Of Selena Gomez In A Thong On Instagram

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Did you miss me?

After sitting out the last couple months of 2016, Selena Gomez is wasting no time making headlines in the new year. Seriously, girl. There’s no rush.

A day after paparazzi caught the “Revival” singer kissing R&B star The Weeknd, Gomez is making the internet’s collective jaw drop with a revealing photo of the actress wearing next to nothing.

One half of Kim Kardashian’s favorite photography duo, Mert Alas, shared a behind-the-scenes picture on social media of a nearly nude Gomez posing in front of a mirror in a gold thong. With only a towel covering her chest, the former Disney star seductively stares at her reflection, baring her bum and a tattoo across her back.

Alas, who appears in the background of the photo, captioned the Instagram “Beauty and the Beast.” According to E! Online, he also tagged The Weeknd in the comments section with a black heart emoji.

Beauty and the Beast A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Instagram’s reigning celebrity queen officially returned to the photo-sharing app on Thanksgiving with a heartfelt note to fans. Ever since then, she has shared sparingly, only posting a handful of pics that have some fans suspecting that new music from the singer is on its way.

This new pic, however, is causing some controversy for Selena stans. Amid the “yaaas, queen”s and Demi Lovato dragging in the comments section, some followers expressed disappointment that Gomez would agree to pose for the revealing shot after her emotional comeback speech at the American Music Awards in November.

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” she told the crowd, putting her hand to her heart. “I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is that I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love.”

A little contradictory? Maybe. That being said, now is as good of a time as any to remind everybody that it’s Gomez’s choice, not her followers, to do what she wants with her body. Just because she’s showing some skin, it doesn’t mean that she’s not being true to herself, OK?