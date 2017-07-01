Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Twins' Names Reportedly Revealed

Destiny’s children finally have names. Or at least the internet is convinced they do.

Ever since the world collectively got in formation and freaked out about Beyoncé giving birth, we’ve been patiently waiting to learn what to call the two newest members of the Beyhive. How do you even begin to top Blue Ivy?

The singer and husband Jay-Z have yet to disclose the names and sexes of the family’s newest additions, but the couple reportedly welcomed a girl and a boy named Rumi and Sir Carter in Los Angeles earlier this month, multiple outlets report. TMZ was first to break the news.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z apparently filed trademark documents for the names with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on June 26 for the purpose of merchandising baby products like teething rings and strollers.

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, was the first to confirm the arrival of the twins, sharing a celebratory message on his Twitter account that attracted the ire of some fans. Her mother, Tina Knowles, also liked the photo, giving Beyhive sleuths their second official hint that the twins were indeed born.

“Happy birthday to the twins, love grandad,” he wrote alongside a picture of balloons.

The family has reportedly been living in a luxurious Malibu rental home since checking out of the hospital. The villa, which rents for $400,000 a month, will apparently be their home for the rest of the summer, until they settle down more permanently.

The reveal arrives the same week Jay-Z dropped his new album “4:44,” which some have described as a response to Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album. On the title track, he raps about the arrival of the twins and the challenges the couple have faced getting pregnant.

“I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” he raps.

The internet, of course, predictably had zero chill upon discovering the monikers of their newest deities. Some celebrated the names, while others refused to acknowledge Rumi and Sir until they heard from the queen herself.

Rumi and Sir Carter eh? Works for me. Welcome to the Beyhive! pic.twitter.com/U6Rj6Vw08a — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 30, 2017

Blue, Rumi, Sir, North and Saint will be the next generation of Marvel superheroes https://t.co/tnfdLFWnqH — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) June 30, 2017

Rumi and Sir Carter! Of course!

Queen Beyonce gave us every sign possible, and we ignored them. pic.twitter.com/7WSrnh1SRG — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) June 30, 2017

The twins names are not Rumi and Sir Carter until Beyoncé says so pic.twitter.com/nCr5bQfwV5 — j (@JUSTlNW) June 30, 2017