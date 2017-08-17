So what does a career as a Chef actually look like?

So you’ve watched Hell’s Kitchen, Master Chef and Great British Menu more time’s than you can remember, you’re a foodie and wish you could find a job in which you could apply your passion an interest in food.

Given the current lack of chefs in the UK and the increasing eclectic and innovative food scene, there’s never been a better time to consider a career change.

We take a look at what your career could look like.

Chef Apprenticeships

Average wage: £17,000 / Wage range: £14,000 - £21,000

Apprenticeships have evolved massively in the last 5 years, with more people than ever before starting their career with vocational training. Allowing you to train while your earn, apprenticeship positions will give you a chance to experience all areas of a kitchen, allowing you to identify the career route for you.

Sample job description:

• You will spend time in each area of the kitchen, develop a range of culinary skills and be fully supported to become a qualified Chef.

• The dishes you cook each day will count towards your qualification and you will be given the time to attend dedicated workshops with your trainer and other apprentices, as well as one to one support in you place of work from a dedicated tutor.

• Within 12 months, you will be on your way to becoming a culinary star of the future.

• Once you complete your apprenticeship, there may be opportunities to promote to Commis Chef. We will also make every effort to develop your skills and knowledge so that with time, and hard work, you could potentially even become one of our Head Chefs.

Find out more about chef apprenticeships here

Chef or commis chef

Average wage: £22,000 / Wage range: £18,000 - £25,000

Chefs are the mainstay of any kitchen and this role allows you to continuing to develop your skills. Depending on the size of the team, you might be responsible for a specific part of the service, from fish and meat to entrée or pastry.

Sample job description:

• To help cook and serve food

• To assist with the smooth running of the kitchen during service and prep time

• To cook and serve food to the required standard of the Head Chef

• Have good knowledge of Health and Safety

Ideal Candidate

• Hungry for development and progression

• Wanting to work within a social team

• Have plenty of enthusiasm

• A passion for food and customer service is a must!

• Punctual, Honest and Reliable at all times

Find out more about chef jobs here

Chef de partie

Average wage: £22,490 / Wage range: £19,000 - £25,000

Often supported by a team of chefs, the chef de partie is often responsible for a specific section of the kitchen. This is a great role to get into if your keen to move into management and more senior positions.

Sample job description:

• Working together with the team

• Using fresh ingredients to make good, quality food

• Implement Health & Safety legislation and COSHH at all times

• Cooking and preparation of high quality meals for potentially large volumes of customers

• Extensive food knowledge with the ability to cook and present fresh food to a consistently high standard

Ideal Candidate

• Experience in Hotel/Restaurant is preferred

• Must have a methodical and meticulous approach to work

• Excellent people skills

• Passion about food

• Superb culinary skills

• High standards and be quality driven

• Good organisational and communication skills

• Able to work on your own and be a great team player

Find out more about chef de partie jobs here

Sous Chef

Average wage: £27,000 / Wage range: £23,000 - £35,000

Second in command below the kitchen manager , head chef or executive chef, you will be inspiring and leading the team to success while displaying culinary innovation.

Sample job description:

• To assist the Head Chef to ensure that the Silver HSE standards are achieved and maintained

• To assist with detailed specifications for all our dishes so the kitchen team can follow to maintain product consistency

• Support the Head Chef with new food trends and innovation and implementation

• To assist the Head Chef with costing our menu selection

• To ensure portion control, correct preparation and storage methods are followed to avoid wastage

• To ensure stock takes are carried out in line with period end timelines, with a focus on cost of stock and how it can be reduced month on month

• To ensure all purchase orders are raised and completed with the necessary information for accounting procedures

• Attend client tastings in the absence of the Head Chef – exceed and deliver expectations to secure business

Ideal Candidate

• Proven experience able to demonstrate a track record of catering for large numbers but at the same time making the customer feel that their meal has been individually prepared for them.

• Have a ‘big personality’. Great people skills and be able to develop, train and inspire a team.

• Have a real passion for food and customer service along with bags of enthusiasm.

• Food Innovation and development is essential along with being up to date with current food trends

• Ability to communicate at all levels

• Superb culinary skills

• Good financial understanding

• High standards and be quality driven

• Excellent organisational skills

• A 'Can do' attitude

Find out more about sous chef jobs here

Head Chef

Average wage £33,000 / Wage range: £26,000 - £65,000

This person is in charge of all activities related to the kitchen, which usually includes menu creation, management of kitchen staff, ordering and purchasing of inventory, controlling raw material costs and plating design. You will be able to steer the direction of the venue and put your own stamp on the menu you prepare.

Sample job description:

• The Head Chef will plan, organise and direct the preparation and cooking of food ensuring that the company’s reputation for quality is enhanced with customers and clients at all times

• Taking responsibility for the food production with a hands-on approach

• Driving sales through centrally driven menu planning and promotions and preferred suppliers

• Responsible for all aspects of food safety, HS and COSHH

• The Head Chef will also be required to implement and maintain food monitoring procedures to facilitate budgetary control and to monitor all costs involved in the kitchen against agreed budgets.

Ideal Candidate

• Excellent and Innovative culinary and presentation skills

• Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills

• Energetic with a passion to do a great job

• Able to manage staff in a calm, inspirational manner

• A forward-thinker who can prevent wastage

• Demonstrates a passion for food

• Team Player

• Excellent organisation skills

• Numerate and computer literate with an understanding of financial drivers

• A clear understanding of profit margins, purchasing policy, budgeting and food costing, including control