So You've Been In A Ride Hailing Accident, Now What?

So you’ve been in a ride sharing accident. What now? Depending on where you are in the country (or even the world) you may find you don’t have much recourse to recoup your damages. That’s because problems with these services are still bubbling up to the surface as they become more widely used and these issues haven’t yet been fully figured out yet. The good news is that these issues don’t come up with the vast majority of ride sharing or ride hailing rides - you’re still very unlikely to have an accident or experience any problems. But what do you do if you’ve been involved in a ride sharing or ride hailing accident and you’re not sure who’s responsible for the damages?

There are several different scenarios in which you could find yourself with a bill no one claims responsibility for:

You’re a ride sharing or ride hailing driver and your insurance won’t cover you because it says this was a commercial incident

You’re a ride sharing or ride hailing rider who has been injured and your driver’s insurance won’t pay

Your car has been damaged by a ride sharing or ride hailing driver and their insurance won’t cover the damages

A few states require commercial insurance coverage for ride sharing and ride hailing drivers, but if you’re in one of those states that does not there are still some pretty significant coverage gaps. Because ride sharing and ride hailing drivers aren’t considered employees, companies can avoid paying if the driver is found to be at fault in any way. There’s also a coverage gap in many states between when drivers mark themselves available for fares and when they actually pick up a fare.

A large portion of the population does not feel that ride sharing and ride hailing drivers should be required to follow the same rules as taxis, but when these issues come up these legal gray areas are exposed. Oftentimes drivers have to rely on their personal insurance to pay for incidents if their coverage will allow it, which can cause premiums to rise. If personal insurance doesn’t cover the damages drivers are left trying to collect from the company they work for, which isn’t always easy. Between 2012 and 2014 Uber was involved in 173 lawsuits in the United States and Lyft was involved in 66, and those numbers are on the rise.

If you are a rider involved in a ride sharing or ride hailing accident, here’s what you need to do:

Get assistance and file a police report

Take down information from all drivers, including insurance and which companies they work for

Keep track of your claim costs

Consider whether you will need a lawyer to recoup your costs