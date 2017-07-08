So you've just used the term "MSM," but do you know what it actually means?

So you just used the term “MSM” — but are you referring to many journalists who might uncover hazards in your drinking water or children’s playground, alert you when your politicians are about to increase your taxes by voting themselves raises, or perhaps uncover another Watergate like the media did years ago? It certainly makes sense that your politicians want you to use terms that make it seem that all or most of the media is fault even if you didn’t mean that, as of course they don’t want such things uncovered. You’re likely too smart and concerned to repeat politicians’ propaganda terms like “MSM,” especially when such terms paint 65,000 news workers across the country — possibly including your own relatives — with one brush. Highly paid political consultants would love for you to use that type of shorthand and buy into their efforts even if it may be against your (and your country’s) interests. This is not to say you can’t criticize. You should, but....

If you were actually referring to a specific TV station or two or a few specific reporters/columnists, perhaps you should say that. Keep in mind that columninsts for newspapers are supposed to have opinions, and investigative journalists are supposed to uncover problems in an effort to ultimately help us all – so when you badmouth an entire media source because you don’t like some of the writers, you are discrediting the only few powerful sources left who have the money and legal backing to fight with government lawyers and get to the truth. The New York Times won a Pulitzer Prize for articles about lax federal meat inspection that had resulted in people getting sick and paralyzed — do you want to help stop that kind of reporting? If you have a problem with a specific TV network or group of writers or columnists, why not say that rather than parroting propaganda terms and stereotypes?

You may not be aware of this, but in this economy, there are only a few news outlets left that have the resources to fight government lawyers to get what should be public documents (like politicians’ salaries and aides’ salaries you pay for) – and those are the same powerful newspapers that the government wants you to refer to collectively as the “MSM”. There is nothing wrong with addressing a media source or columnist you dislike so they can correct themselves, but repeating blurry terms may ultimately the public believe that all important news stories are untrue.

Put a different way: by using the term “MSM” just because political consultants want you to use it, you may be putting everyone at risk. You may discredit reporters who uncover the sort of government malfeasance that can only be unearthed by major media. Think about the kind of work you do on a daily basis; isn’t it mainstream too, and would you like people to refer to everyone in your profession negatively? It’s actually GOOD to constructively point out problems in a TV network or a kind of reporting. Legitimate media (including mainstream) will then fire reporters or publicly correct their mistakes. Fox and CNN have issued major corrections in the past year (even though they shouldn’t make the mistakes in the first place, of course.) But...which politicians have apologized and issued corrections?

The fact that you can criticize media means you live in America; the journalists who scrutinize government are exercising the same rights, so there’s no reason to be anti-journalism by using nonsensical shorthand that doesn’t mean what you want it to. Again, some outlets are likely worthy of criticism, but be specific. Maybe “MSM” seems convenient for a Tweet, but that’s the problem – look back a few decades and you can see that dictators used brief memes (propaganda posters with one slogan on them) and short slogans to manipulate citizens without evidence. You are too smart for that kind of shorthand. Don’t you want facts and reason, and not just from one source? If you have an issue with one TV station, look around and read up; not all media or reporters are the same.

Some people say “MSM” when they really mean CNN, MSNBC, or FOX – three networks. It wouldn’t be so hard to say why you have a problem specifically, rather than being anti-journalism. If you advocate stereotypes against the media, you’ll wind up missing real media when it’s gone — and then you won’t have reporters to help you when you need your own story told someday, or a wrong corrected.

There are lots of “mainstream media” workers and sources doing a good job, as you can guess. Clearly you care about your country and the people in it, because if you didn’t care, you wouldn’t bother posting about it. Obviously you want to work for positive change. Keep in mind that it’s not a journalist’s job to report all the safe landings at the airport rather than the crashes, so of course their reporting may seem negative, but when done properly, factually and fairly, that’s meant to protect you and correct problems. If you’re not sure where a story comes from, ask the reporter in good faith. Hopefully politicians will let you do that too.