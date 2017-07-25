A man found an eagle's egg and put it in the nest of a barnyard hen. The eaglet hatched with the brood of chicks and grew up with them. All his life, the eagle did what the barnyard chicks did, thinking he was a barnyard chicken. He scratched the earth for worms and insects. He clucked and cackled. And he would thrash his wings and fly a few feet into the air. Years passed, and the eagle grew very old. One day, he saw a magnificent bird above him in the cloudless sky. It glided in graceful majesty among the powerful wind currents, with scarcely a beat of its wings.

The old eagle looked up in awe. "Who's that?" he asked.

"That's the eagle, the king of birds," said his neighbor. "He belongs to the sky. We belong to the earth. We're chickens."

So the eagle lived and died a chicken, for that's what he thought he was. - Anthony de Mello

I love this story because it illustrates the power of our thoughts. We become what we think we are. You are only as powerful as your present thought. The good news is, if you change your thoughts, you too can soar like an eagle.

If you were to die today, what would you be remembered for? Is that what you had always dreamed would be your destiny? Are you making the most of your God-given talents? If so, celebrate your passion and purpose to become all that you can. If not, I challenge you today to stretch yourself to go the extra mile. Live like an eagle, and trust that your wings will carry you to your highest destination. I can guarantee they will with courage, grit, faith and focus. These characteristics, combined with self-love, are all you ever need to succeed. Now go on, FLY!