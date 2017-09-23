Soaring Above the Noise: Transcending to What Matters

My husband came in from the garage, tired from cleaning up its stored contents, which consisted of junk that should have been disposed of long ago and small treasures forgotten. Covered in sweat, he walked into the house with his hands cupped delicately as if he had discovered something of great worth.

As our seven-year-old daughter came towards him to see what he was holding, he explained, “It is no longer alive. It’s a dragonfly. Maybe it can be pressed in a book or saved in a jar.”

His statement sounded more like a question to me. It sounded as if he was questioning whether I wanted to save the remains of this once free, soaring creature. But we weren’t speaking.

We had been arguing for days - the same words, same patterns, and same circles.

The thought of the dragonfly brought me back to a life lived before marriage, before children and dogs, and long before the accumulated contents of a large garage to be tossed or rediscovered.

It was over a dozen years ago, on our first trip away together when spontaneity, in its most natural and potent form, resulted in us missing the ferry to take us and our car to our destination. We found ourselves at the end of the dock alone. There was no way to connect to the other side. We could pause for a bit or turn around.

It became our first argument. We were quick to point fingers at each other. We shot darts of angry words. We picked each other apart, oddly noting all the qualities that had seemed to draw each other towards one another, as if they were cracks in our design. We pointed to each other’s softer parts, the chips, cracks, dents, and scars, like faults.

As we scoffed and scolded, two large dragonfly swooped down and hovered over us. We became quiet. The presence of these winged creatures transcended our cage of words quietly reminding us there was something more vibrant, profound, and alive within our gaze.

In the months and years to follow, I would often spot a dragonfly at the most poignant and auspicious of times. In both profound joy and in great sorrow, a dragonlfy often seemed to be there sweeping through. Flying by, they softly reminded me of a deeper, natural and more profound design to this experience than the momentary emotional responses I assigned to these experiences.

Life strangely and magically bring us to odd stopping points. We arrive at docks with no transfers in sight. We come to the precipice of a choice to pause or turn around. We come to a brink where we can surrender our fractures and scars to one another or build a higher wall of noise. Our doubts beckon us to apply reason, to critique, to finger-point fault. Our faith and the deeper order of the universe within and around us, calls us to transcend. We can lean in to love or we can lean in to fear.

Looking out at the garage, it was difficult to accept that I had let so much that mattered and so much that did not accumulate. Thinking about the chaos and the order of the worlds we live in externally and internally, it seems that the order and the chaos are flips sides of the same coin. Perhaps missed transfers are sometimes calls to pause in disguise.