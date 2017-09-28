How To Turn Soba Noodles Into Your Dream Dinner

When it comes to comforting noodle dishes, many people turn to pasta for baked ziti and lasagna . We have another option to suggest: soba noodles .

Soba noodles are traditionally buckwheat noodles ― soba is Japanese for buckwheat ― but not all are 100 percent buckwheat. Some of them are a mixture of wheat and buckwheat. (So if you’re trying to go the gluten-free route, make sure you check the ingredients on the package.) The noodles are naturally nutty in flavor and they also happen to cook really quickly ― we’re talking just three minutes.