How To Turn Soba Noodles Into Your Dream Dinner

When it comes to comforting noodle dishes, many people turn to pasta for baked ziti and lasagna. We have another option to suggest: soba noodles.
Soba noodles are traditionally buckwheat noodles ― soba is Japanese for buckwheat ― but not all are 100 percent buckwheat. Some of them are a mixture of wheat and buckwheat. (So if you’re trying to go the gluten-free route, make sure you check the ingredients on the package.) The noodles are naturally nutty in flavor and they also happen to cook really quickly ― we’re talking just three minutes.
Soba noodles welcome a whole host of flavors, like peanut, sesame and miso, as you’ll see in the recipes below. We have 15 ideas to get you started. Enjoy!
