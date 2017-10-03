Socca Pizza Base

Published on Clean Plates
- SERVES: 4 INDIVIDUAL-SIZED PIZZAS
- TOTAL TIME:15 MINUTES
- ACTIVE TIME:15 MINUTES
Ingredients
- 1 cup chickpea flour
- 1 ¼ cups water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for the pan
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder (optional)
Directions
- In a bowl, combine chickpea flour, water, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and garlic powder, if desired, and whisk together until smooth. (You can do this in a blender or with an immersion blender, if you prefer.)
- Place a medium skillet over medium heat until hot. Test the heat by flicking a few drops of water on it; it's ready when it sizzles right away. Add enough olive oil to cover the base of the pan with a thin layer; heat for up to 30 seconds (do not let it smoke). Pour in ⅓ to ½ cup batter; swirl it around so it covers the whole base. Cook for about 3 minutes, until bubbles form all over the surface. Flip it and cook for 2 to 3 minutes longer.
- Remove from pan with a spatula, transfer to a plate and add toppings right away. Repeat with more oil and remaining batter. (You can also make the soccas up to 1 day ahead; reheat for 2 minutes in the same pan, turning once.)
More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:
Connect With Us
Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook
Follow Clean Plates on Instagram
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS