Social media is all set to witness yet another revolution in the form of Social Activity Token that will be available in the new decentralized social network called Sphere.

The world of digital currency is all set for another round of applause as the brand-new cryptocurrency is all set unleash itself on the social media. The first cryptocurrency was launched in 2009 but this time, its latest version is bound to get everybody off their seats and has let go a wave of excitement among everyone out there.

This new digital currency will be able to be utilized among the Sphere platform that will be hitting the web in just a couple of weeks. It is the latest decentralized technology social media network and is trusted to become the biggest of them all and is being considered the next big thing in the world of decentralization.

Since Sphere was initially launched, it has been able to grab most of the social media attention and ranked as being the talk of the town and has created a mayhem on the internet.

Sphere’s aim is to create a family of the users. A company where everybody will have their share, aiming for only one goal, making it the biggest decentralized social media platform. They wanted everybody to know how serious this is and how much devoted their team is for making this venture a great success. That’s why they have launched a promotional campaign that will be beneficial to the people on financial basis. The spokesman further explained “We are offering people the chance to earn 100 ST Tokens or $5 USD simply by referring family and friends to our platform,”

About Sphere

Sphere is the new generation of social media. They are creating a decentralized social media network using the latest and upgraded blockchain technologies, where members have the utmost power through every click and every social circle they make. There have been thousands of social media networks created on the web since the beginning of digital era but all of them are based on centralized technologies and advancements. This includes popular platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram among others.

Sphere has been characterized as a next level decentralized online networking stage and considering the powerful blockchain innovation that has been integrated within itself, it keeps running on, there is no challenging that reality. The Social Activity Token was designed and produced to be utilized on Sphere's online networking stage.

SAT ICO

Sphere has become quite the sensation these days because it has been the number 1 thing that everybody has been talking about on the social media whether it be social activists or analysts, everybody has been talking about this new budding technology on and on & That is ICO Token. Sphere has attracted a lot of attention from the technical and technological departments because of the concept of blockchain technologies and due to the SAT factor that has been attached to it.

SAT Promotion

The most vibrant from of online business these days is affiliate marketing. This form is basically that one earns profit through promoting a product of another company. The better you promote it, the higher you will earn. Sphere is not exactly the type of affiliate marketing business but maybe it is something better. The promotion of Sphere is like for every friend you refer, you earn 100 SAT which is equivalent to $5. This world is going through a phase when economies of our countries would either fall or reach up to the sky and with that comes a lot of uncertainty.Money has become so elusive; Sphere’s promotion would not have come at a better time. Its biggest aim is to enrich its members and user in every way possible.

A way forward