Social Conservatives and Their Dangerous Desire for Government Money

In the first major religious decision including the newest justice, Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court has decided in a “pro-church” way, according to social conservatives. In the case of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer, the court overwhelmingly voted in favor of Trinity, 7-2.

The case is summed up at the Supreme Court’s blog: “The Missouri Department of Natural Resources' express policy of denying grants to any applicant owned or controlled by a church, sect or other religious entity violated the rights of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc., under the free exercise clause of the First Amendment by denying the church an otherwise available public benefit on account of its religious status.” The issue was whether the state should fund things like padding on a playground on church property. Travis Weber, the Family Research Center’s Director of the Center for Religious Liberty, stated: "The state of Missouri was hardly fair to this congregation, whose children at the daycare and preschool need just as much outdoor padding as others. The Court clearly understood this and ruled that it is unconstitutional to treat religious organizations differently in the public square just because they are religious.”

Social conservatives are describing this as a major victory and is indicative of a new era of the court with the addition of Gorsuch. The Family Research Council, which filed an amicus brief on behalf of the church, released a statement stating "With the recent addition of Justice Gorsuch, we are much more optimistic about the future of religious freedom in America. The Supreme Court rightly found that the freedom of religion, including that of Trinity Lutheran, is clearly protected by the Constitution. Justice Gorsuch's presence will re-enforce a welcome originalist voice in not just the Trinity Lutheran case but also plenty of pivotal cases in the decades to come.” The reality is, in light of the overwhelming vote for the church, it would have passed by a margin of 6 to 2 without Gorsuch. But everyone likes to take a victory lap.

The thing I have long questioned is why social conservatives would want the government to fund anything they deemed important. To me, it is not only hypocritical, but dangerous. After all, conservatives do not trust government. I remember back in the early 1980s I met Robert Poole, then President of the Reason Foundation and we chatted about school choice, vouchers and other government efforts to give people more affordable access to private education. It might surprise some that this topic was as hot then as it is now. I was young and spouted conventional conservative wisdom at the time — “school choice is a great idea.” Poole, who was very polite and thoughtful asked me, “what does the government fund and not control?” I was instantly stumped. He reminded me of the battle that Hillsdale College went through. According to the school’s website, “Hillsdale’s modern rise to prominence occurred in the 1970s. On the pretext that some of its students were receiving federal loans, the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare attempted to interfere with the College’s internal affairs, including a demand that Hillsdale begin counting its students by race. Hillsdale’s trustees responded with two toughly worded resolutions: One, the College would continue its policy of non-discrimination. Two, “with the help of God,” it would “resist, by all legal means, any encroachments on its independence.”

The site continues: “Following almost a decade of litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court decided against Hillsdale in 1984. By this time, the College had announced that rather than complying with unconstitutional federal regulation, it would instruct its students that they could no longer bring federal taxpayer money to Hillsdale. Instead, the College would replace that aid with private contributions.” Those are extraordinary lengths for a school to go through to protect its autonomy and should serve as a warning to those who want government funding of private institutions.