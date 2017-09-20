Social Influencers List: 7 Leading Social Health Experts (July/August 2017)

In connection with Truth or Dare: The Podcast that Boosts Your Social Health, This Month in Social Health is a new monthly series aimed at identifying emerging and enduring thought leaders in the social health arena.

Influencers named to this list are chosen via a variety of factors. Nominations are accepted from readers, colleagues, universities, and professional associations. Media tracking and analytics are also used to identify leaders who have a. published notable books, b. earned awards or held prestigious positions in their fields, and c. demonstrated significant reach on social networks. [Nominate someone here.]

When possible, influencers named to the list are interviewed on the Truth or Dare podcast.

1. Tasha Eurich

Tasha Eurich is a organizational psychologist and leadership coach who has spent the last three years researching self-awareness, a quality which is proven to be critical to our satisfaction and success in life. In her book Insight, she shows why self-awareness is a skill which promotes happiness and success, why we all think we are self-aware, but very few of us know how we appear to other people, and the surprising secrets and truths of how we can be more self-aware.

2. Anne Grady

Anne Grady is a speaker and author who helps build sustainable change in teams and organizations. Her work has been featured in places like Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, CNN, and Fox Business. She is the author of a new book “Strong Enough: Choosing Courage, Resilience, and Triumph,” which helps readers believe that we are all “strong enough” to overcome adversity and master change.

3. Mary Ann Karinch

Maryann Karinch is the author of 25 books, including How to Spot a Liar and The Body Language Handbook with Gregory Hartley. Among her audiences for human behavior training are corporate executives, code and law enforcement personnel, and psychology students. She is founder of The Rudy Agency, a literary agency based in Estes Park, Colorado.

4. Bernadette Murphy

Bernadette Murphy is the author of 4 books, including the bestselling Zen and the Art of Knitting and most recently, the memoir, Harley and Me: Embracing Risk on the Road to a More Authentic Life. She served for six years as a weekly book critic for the Los Angeles Times. Her personal narratives and essays on literature have appeared in many publications including LA Weekly, San Francisco Chronicle, San Jose Mercury News, and Los Angeles Times Magazine.

5. Mark Rubinstein

Mark Rubinstein is a board-certified psychiatrist practicing in New York City. He's taught at New York Presbyterian Hospital and served as a clinical assistant professor at Cornell University’s medical school. He's written five medical self-help books including The Growing Years: A Guide to Your Child’s Emotional Development in addition to publishing several works of fiction.

6. Dr.Gregg Jantz

Dr.Gregg Jantz is a mental health expert who pioneered the idea of whole-person care over 30 years ago. He is the author of 35 books, including his latest, 7 Answers for Anxiety and he is a contributor to Huffington Post and Psychology Today. Dr.Jantz has also appeared as a behavioral-health expert on Dr.Phil, CNN, FOX, ABC, and CBS and been featured in the New York Post, Associated Press, Family Circle, and Women's Day among others.

