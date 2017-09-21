Social Media: A booster for your business

It is undeniably evident that most of the people today, that are able of using technology are now hooked on social media. Before, socializing for people mean to create an involvement with other people into many of activities where they can spend time talking and doing things they enjoy. Now, socializing can come in two forms:

Face to face interaction or physical activities. In the form of what we call now as Social Media.

Media, therefore, means a platform or a channel that allows people to interact whenever and wherever by using the internet and technology. Hence, it cuts off the distance, fastens the interactions, but its cons come with the absence and negligence of physical connections and face to face interactions. Nevertheless, it is where everyone has been getting more of their pleasure and enjoyment.

Social media is used in many ways and purposes. Some examples:

In business, they use the social media to market their products and services easily.

In education, students use social media to gather more information to enhance their learning.

In entertainment, people use social media to download and upload images or videos they want.

In leisure, people get latest updates on newest tourist's destinations and the other hand.

Travel agencies can also feed up social media for their trip ticket promotions and endorsements.

This process of socializing using social media where exchanging of information from a group of people to a much bigger number of people happens is then called Social Networking.

There are various kinds of Social Networking Sites commonly used by website-users. Examples of social networking sites are:

Facebook

Youtube

Instagram

Twitter • Reddit

Vine

Pinterest

Ask FM

Tumblr

Flickr

Google+

Linkedln

Vk

Classmates

Meetup

All of the sites mentioned above subsist as of the year 2017. Among all these social networking sites, I see two of the most commonly used sites are Facebook and YouTube. Facebook ranks the number one of the most frequently used site by the citizens. Facebook is widely used for posting personal thoughts, ideas, and opinions; uploading videos and images; and also, connecting and reconnecting people from other places around the globe you already know or might get to know yet. Ranking as number two is YouTube, where latest and trending videos of all categories are found on this site It the best source of entertainment and information that is made more vivid in the form of videos.

While Social Media is effective by the presence of Social Networking Sites, there is also one that is applicable and is as good and as better- like the Social Bookmarking Sites.

Some examples of social bookmarking sites are:

Digg.com

StumbleUpon.com

Delicious com

Folkd.com

Reddit com

Bizsugar.com

Slashdot.org

Scoop it

Fark.com

Newsvine.com

The above mentioned sites are only but ten of the four hundred site and more of social bookmarking sites including Bibsonomy.org, Notcy.com, and many more. Social Bookmarking sites helps you bookmark important sites and these sites are seen by other users too and on how many times it has been bookmarked, it is also seen.