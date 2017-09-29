Social Media isn’t for everyone…Or is it?

When social media first began, many saw the resulting invasion of privacy as a type of virtual heresy. Now, it’s clear that social media is not only here to stay, but in many ways it is integral to contemporary society. Establishing a strong social media presence—now more than ever—is requisite for both individuals and businesses.

For 2017, The Pew Research Center reports that 72 percent of Internet users are on Facebook, and more than 23 percent use Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Pinterest. Billions of people scroll through pictures, updates and quotes every single day, spending nearly three hours on some form of social media. The daily media consumption is continually increasing year over year, and is even more dramatic among teens.

Rather than trying to compete through channels outside of social media, savvy marketers have realized the most effective strategy is to join the revolution. This applies to both personal and business branding. But while social media really is for everyone, it can be applied at differing levels of intensity. Here are my three tiers of social media involvement for individuals and businesses.

Mild Media

In the mild media realm, the goal should be to establish a presence. This includes creating a personal or business account that contains basic personal or company information. The key aspect of a mild media presence is creating a brand and making that brand consistent and easy to find across various platforms.

If your company is “Ethan’s candles,” then you’ll want your Facebook page to be Ethan’s Candles, with a twitter and Instagram handle like: @ethans_candles. You may have to be creative, but keep it simple and don’t stray too far from the original concept.

Post content on a semi-regular basis, and use your platform and content to interact with customers and potential customers. If customer service is your main objective, then you might even consider requesting reviews and facilitating contact via direct messages.

“Social media also gives you an opportunity to have one-on-one contact with your consumers, that is, if you are a businessperson. You get to listen to their concerns about your products. Consequently, you can find useful tips to improve your products to suit their taste. By constantly accepting feedback and improving your products, your brand grows day and night.” - Social Media Expert, Walter Moore

Dedicated Driver

The next tier of social media involvement is centered around generating traffic through dedicated content creation. I don’t want to be cliché by saying, “content is king” but it is the golden rule of the social media Bible. Creating engaging content for your audience is the difference between posting content just to post content, and creating a brand-loyal following.

Find the right content to match your customer’s interests and you can pull in a following.

I’m not much of a fisherman, but I do know that casting a line with no bait often yields poor results. Poor or no content on social media is a similar strategy. A master fisherman knows what fish he’s targeting, and the type of bait that will attract it. In a similar way, a dedicated driver invests the time and research toward creating posts that consumers will share and come back to see in the future. This increase in dedicated content creation is what drives traffic, increases following and helps to brand any product, service or business on social media. The same is true for an individual’s personal brand.

Social Media Wizard

The last tier of social media involvement is appearing in the right places at the right time. We know that the early bird catches the worm because even a skilled bird will miss all the worms if he shows up after they’re all eaten. Posting good content at a bad time is still a bad strategy when you sacrifice maximum exposure.

A social media wizard not only has killer content to drive traffic, but posts it at times that often create peak engagement. Exact posting times vary per demographic, but as a general rule, avoid times when you know the average person will be busy doing something else—i.e., driving to or from work, sleeping, celebrating or traveling. As a general rule, think before you post. Ask, ‘What is my customer doing right now? Is he eating breakfast, eating lunch or sitting at home?’ If so, post!

In the words of the great Gandalf, “A [social media] wizard is never late! Nor is he early, he arrives precisely when he means to.” So, too must you manage the timing of your social media presence.