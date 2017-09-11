Social Media Producer Who's Videos Get 1 Billion Views a Month: An Interview with Stephen Zang

“I recommend that businesses focus on their content first before thinking about marketing. You can’t market a bad product. But a good, compelling piece of content will go miles even without any fancy tools or tricks. In today's media system, great content will circulate around for free.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time. Can you share your background with our readers?

Stephen: I'm only 23, and I admit that I have so much more to learn and grow from. When I was 12 years old, I made my first dollar online from Google Adsense. Adsense had actually just launched and it was this crazy new frontier. I made a fansite for a game I was playing at the time, called Runescape. In the first year of building the community forum up, the website had made over $10,000. From there, I kept making websites - mainly for fun, and most didn't make money. But some of them did do well, and by 15 years old I had made over $100,000. That's pure profit too because my generous parents weren't charging for rent or bills - no overhead costs!

RuneScape

Yitzi: Can you share some of the interesting projects you are working on?

Stephen: My company, HYGO builds digital brands around popular categories that people are passionate about. We create original video and photo content to entertain and educate our audience. As of the end of August, we had over 50 million fans. We've gotten over 6 billion video views this year, and have recently been averaging north of 1 billion per month. We're especially proud that our total minutes watched this year is over 4 billion.

Our goal is to simply continue making the best quality content possible. Our numbers are a reflection of the team's hard work and passion, and we hope that our stats will continue to rise. We are releasing online TV shows in the near future, and increasing diversity in the videos that we create. We know we won't appeal to everyone, but we'll certainly try to!

Yitzi: How did you get started?

Stephen: I originally started in early 2011. I was still in high school, but my mind was always drifting to online projects I could build. I spent a ton of time on social media, and discovered a way to grow an audience on Facebook. The algorithms have certainly changed over the years, but the core concept of "content is king" still remains. I posted funny memes, entertaining videos, and relatable pics. As I got more fans, I started creating more pages in different verticals. Within a few months, the pages had over 20 million fans combined. But it wasn't until a bunch of brands and companies wanted to advertise on my pages until I realized perhaps I could build a business out of it.

Yitzi: What do you see are the new trends in online marketing?

Stephen: Influencer marketing and modern targeting technologies are major. Neither of them are "trends" because they're both here to stay, but each is really powerful.Celebrity fans are incredibly loyal and their dedication shows in endorsements and marketing pushes. We've seen that first hand with influencers who share our branded content. Today's advertising has become extremely granular. It's hard for TV to compete with the data that online provides: age, gender, geographic location, interests, etc. For TV, you know is that someone is watching Game of Thrones, for example, but you don't really know who they are. Online, you can pinpoint the exact demographic you're looking for.

Yitzi: In general, what do you suggest are the best digital marketing tools that people can use to improve sales?

Stephen: Retargeting tools are key. You can retarget users based on their past interaction with your brand - usually for a cheaper price. What this means is that once you find those interested users, you can keep pushing more to them until you get that conversion.