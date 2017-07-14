Social Media Tips for a Crisp Look

Now is the perfect to time to clean up your digital presence and breath a new life into your platforms while staying true to your branding. Use these social media tips to present new, fresh feel to your followers.

Ensure consistency

Create a master list of all of your current social media platforms. Information, including location, business hours, websites, and phone numbers, has to be correct on all of them. Same goes for description that has to remain correct and consistent. It’s also great if it creates a “sales hook;” and if it doesn’t, you might want to consider rewriting it. Refresh it with any new information, awards, specialties if needed.

Organize accounts

Perform search for your brand name and any popular product names you have. Remove any old, duplicate pages and ensure there are no impersonators targeting your brand. If you do find any faux pages, most networks have a process of removing duplicates and impersonators you can go through to ensure no one is using your brand in negative ways.

Freshen up your look and feel

You might be well rocking out your digital presence, but if not, it might be a good time to do it while you’re at it. You might consider hiring a photographer to take new photos for your business use or you might need to tweak your website a bit. You might need to hire someone to create new exciting copy for your website or might consider a contest to increase engagement. Whatever it is, it is always an awesome time to breathe some fresh air into your online presence.

Claim any auto-generated pages

Facebook, Yelp, Google Plus and Bing, among others create auto-generated pages for businesses. If you find any such pages, you’ll need to claim them and update the information to be consistent with your overall digital presence. You can also sometimes remove any faux or spam reviews from these pages to ensure good online reputation.

Research new processes

A lot of new apps are coming out every day to help you manage your digital presence, so look around and see what might make sense. I don’t suggest jumping on any new app, but there are some pretty hot apps that might make your life easier. While a majority are free or offer a freemium model, there are some apps that cost money and well justify expenditures on them. Yet, before spending money on anything or allowing another app access to your information, it’s a good idea to research apps, competition and features. While you’re at it, research social media tips that you could start implementing.

Identify opportunities

If you don’t track your online performance, you need to start now. If you do, then you’re probably already monitoring and analyzing your KPIs. Look a bit closer and identify any opportunities you might not be taking advantage of right now. This may include identifying what kind of content receives the most engagement from your audience or which pages on your website have the highest bounce rates. You can identify any steps you can take to decrease that rate. You might be also considering new platform or type of content (say, you want to get more involved with live video content or create more infographics). Think about what gains you the most exposure and has the highest ROI. Think what efforts bring in little ROI and can be abandoned altogether.

Set goals

Once you identify these opportunities and decide what course you want to take, set goals. There are so many social media tips out there, but specifically-set goals make your objectives clearer and more measurable. They also create a sense of accountability. Once you set goals for your new ventures, you’ll be able to track your progress and adjust accordingly.