Social Privilege Can Even Stem From Basic Family Stability That Many Take for Granted

My first rude awakening to my privilege came when I lived in Spain and traveled to Morocco. That was an eye opener. Still, it was easy to become numb in a sea of poverty around me. My skin color was my passport so, I was treated with deference (a deference I appreciated).

Years later, as an HR manager opening a new store for Kohl’s in a poorer part of an already un-wealthy city, I overheard a table of five or six of my employees talking. One mentioned that her mother got her high for the first time. The other mentions that her mom’s boyfriend raped her. The dude talked about how he never knew his dad and dropped out of school.

The entire table was talking about that. I was sitting there in total silence. At some point, one of the ladies turned to me and asked me about my life. I was embarrassed and didn’t answer. I can’t remember what I said. What was I going to say? “Ugh. I remember thinking I hated my parents because I didn’t get the Monopoly Special Edition one Christmas and cried myself to sleep.”

I grew up in a bubble with parents who preserved our innocence until we were teenagers. I never went hungry. We had clothing. We had mountains of “I Love You’s”. We had a clean house with all the shit in it one would expect. My dad didn’t beat up my mom. My parents didn’t swear in front of us (or drink).

That’s how I’m privileged. Even though I’ve been through some horrible things, that concrete foundation my parents planted under me gave me a sense of both entitlement and confidence that has never left me, even when I was a washed up drug addict without a place to live. I always knew that I could call my parents and they’d be there for me (though, not necessarily bailing me out).