Soho Summer in NYC By John Mariani

While the name for London’s Soho district has never been explained, NYC’s SoHo is a region that takes its name from being South of Houston Street, pronounced “How-ston” and named after a prominent 18th century NY family. In the 19th century SoHo was a wealthy center for the city’s import and export industry, but by the turn of the century those industries abandoned their unique cast iron structures (below) and the area went derelict, nicknamed “hell’s Hundred acres.”

Not until the 1960s was there a reclamation of SoHo, but today it is one of the most fashionable neighborhoods in NYC, teeming with boutiques, a significant arts district and a place with some of the most popular restaurants in Lower Manhattan, including one of the trailblazers, Keith McNally’s now classic Balthazar on Spring Street (below), which is a recreation of a Parisian brasserie that is jammed for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Local & Vine is a high-end wine bar, and Pera Soho sets a Mediterranean table. Aquagrill is the place to go for seafood and Blue Ribbon Sushi for Japanese, while Black Tap is a local spot for gastro-pub food and good burgers.

At this time of year and through September, the option of dining outside in SoHo is an experience close to a European cafe’s, for SoHo itself is a quieter, more attractive spot in NYC to people watch and enjoy the end of summer. One of my favorites for this reason is the fairly new Sessanta on Thompson Street, within Sixty Soho Hotel. The interior had not long ago been a shadowy Thai restaurant, but its transformation into a Southern Italian style with striped maple walls, sky blue couches, colored tile floors and a skylight above the main dining area has changed the ambiance to something far more welcoming. The patio (below) is nicely lighted at night, with a striped awning and greenery.

Owner John McDonald, who also runs Lure Fishbar nearby, originally had a Sicilian-born chef, but his replacement, Adam Leonti, from Italian background and raised in Maine, has maintained many of the Mediterranean flavors on his menu while scouring the rest of Italy for good ideas. One delectable item but from Valtellina is gli sciatt ($14), a kind of ravioli in a sour beer batter and containing bitto cheese, pomegranate and pear; its crisp shell crunches to reveal all that gooey goodness inside. Farinata, a chickpea pancake (burnt that night) served with asparagus, smoked salmon ($15,) is a Ligurian specialty. The artichoke lasagne ($16) was Roman-inspired, with mint, parsley and lemon, while quail was more Lombardian for being accompanied by foie gras, and touched with sweet melon and summer’s zucchini flower ($18). I also enjoyed the very Roman dish of crisply fried artichokes alla giudia ($12), good for the table to share.

Every one of the pastas I tried was very good to excellent, both in form and cooking texture. Tagliatelle with a Genovese basil pesto ($17) was pleasingly traditional (below), while lasagne verde was layered with an admirable—for once!—ragù bolognese and béchamel ($19). Braised rabbit plumped up savory Ligurian fazzoletti crȇpes ($19); conchiglione was a large pasta shell filled with four ounces of lobster in its own shell, lavished with a rich sauce americaine ($22)—a sloppy plate but very good.

So, too, Leonti’s way with brook trout is not pretty but it’s one of the best renditions I’ve had of this freshwater fish ($26), served with wax beans, cockles and lemon—an outstanding dish. Saltimbocca, usually made with veal that doesn’t taste like much, is here made with pounded chicken, a slice of prosciutto and sage ($28) served with soft polenta and braised “Tuscan kale” (true cavolo nero is close to kale).