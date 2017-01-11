Solange Is All Of Us Trying To Choose Between These Two Selena Songs

Steven Lawton via Getty Images The smiling face of a die hard Selena fan.

Beyoncé and Solange don’t have to be fluent in Spanish to understand the greatness of Selena Quintanilla.

The “Lemonade” singer has told the story of how she once met the late Tejano singer at The Galleria in Houston, Texas. But the Knowles sisters recently revealed just how bidi bidi bom bom crazy their hearts are for Selena in a feature for Interview magazine.

Solange was interviewed by Beyoncé for the occasion, and it seems that few people know the singer better than her older sister. As part of a rapid fire question portion of the interview, she asked her little sister to choose between two of Selena’s songs.

BEYONCÉ: “No Me Queda Más” or “I Could Fall in Love”?



SOLANGE: This is so unfair! “No Me Queda Más.”

We could definitely fall in love with this cover, Solange.