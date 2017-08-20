Solar Eclipse: Educator and Parent Resources

One of the core tenets of progressive education is to spark each student’s intellectual curiosity. On Monday, August 21, teachers will experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to do just that, as a total solar eclipse will span North America for the first time in almost a century.
Here is a curated list of resources for teachers, school leaders, parents, and educators across the country:
- Hands-on lessons from Stanford University
- National Science Teachers Association: Solar Eclipse of 2017 Collection
- National Geographic Total Solar Eclipse Live
- NASA Total Eclipse Education
- PBS Parents: How to Watch the Solar Eclipse with Your Kids
- NASA How to Safely Observe the Sun with Young Children
- National Science Foundation: American Astronomical Society. This is an outstanding list of resources, curated by members of the AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force, including educator materials, videos, books, and websites with special sections for elementary school, middle school, and high school.
