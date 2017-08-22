Solar Eclipse

Millions paused all over America
to look to the sky. Finally, everyone
stopped bickering and stood together.
From the hills of Virginia to the streets
of New York, you could hear everyone
breathe beneath their arguments. As the
moon bowed to the sun, reasons unraveled.
Without the noise, you could feel everything
come alive a little bit more. We couldn’t
look directly into such a powerful truth.
The sky dimmed. The ancients must have
thought the world was turning inside out.
Or that the gods were deciding if we were an
experiment worth continuing. In our small
backyard, we had a newborn and an old
friend who recently turned eighty. And
the quiet angel of life arced between us,
the way the moon, steadfast and eternal,
arced between the tangled Earth and the
fiery sun, saying without saying, Different
as you think you are, you’re all the same. And
the sun, coming out again, though it never
left, seemed to say, Remember, every
loss and dark turn is an eclipse of where
you think you’re going. Then the light
at the center of everything
kept pulling us along.
