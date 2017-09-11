Solarize the South Now

As Harvey and Irma dissipate into the heartland, their wake leaves countless communities picking up the pieces.

Shelters will remain populated as people get their houses back together.

This may be the perfect time to begin solarizing Texas and Florida.

Does it make any sense to have full communities without power for weeks as the big grid rewires itself?

Of course not.

If even half of a community were rebuilt with an eye towards renewables there would be an instant infrastructure in place that could support rebuilding efforts almost immediately.

Solar panels and wind turbines could start the job of getting people’s lives back together.

If the renewable companies were on the ball they would have their sales reps in the field right now setting up temporary generating stations giving free power away to get crippled communities on their feet.

As part of a sales pitch, the rep could say that BigGrid Power and Light are about 3 weeks from getting you hooked up, but here; use this. We can make this a permanent set up for say $____.

I bet that sales rep walks away with a nice commission.

From an insurance standpoint, not every house was damaged by these storms, but the insurance companies will be on the hook for claims of people who were bounced out of their places and cannot return until the lights are back on. Once back, all that food that went bad in the fridge has a price tag…

A reduction in homeowners insurance always looks good.

All those linemen for the county will be less stressed because there are less houses to reconnect…

Many renewable homes are contracted with BigGrid Power companies for the purchasing of excess power. BigGrid could stipulate in their contracts that in cases of natural disaster these homes become the backup distributed power grid. BigGrid could compensate the customers for the power used in a pinch.