Soldier's death leads to mother's quest for answers

Austin McGeough wanted to buy an engagement ring. But when he called his mother from the store, his finger trailing the glass case that held the diamonds, she told him to wait — she would find a round-a-bout way to ask Brenda, his girlfriend of almost three years, if she prefered a princess cut or a pear-shapped stone. A classic three-stone set or something more spectacular. McGeough relunctantly agreed, told his mother he loved her and hung up.

Approximately 24 hours later McGeough, 21, was dead.

Law enforcement told the media two days later that McGeough had most likely been drunk and high as he left a party on October 15. They said he broke into a roadside nursery, ate pizza he found there, ransacked the building without stealing anything and was eventually chased by wasps before running into the path of an oncoming car.

“When he reached into that window in the back of that nursery, he put his hand directly into a wasp nest, about three inches in diameter, full of wasps,” said Jeff Landis, a Cheatham County investigator to local media. He told the press that drugs and alcohol could make a person “panic” and “frantic.”

Headlines across the state of Tennessee and beyond said the 21-year-old soldier had been hallucinating, running from those wasps when he was hit by an 18-year-old driver on Hwy. 41A. And then another, unknown vehicle. And then another.

But his mother, Kimberly Read says something doesn’t add up.

His autopsy noted no sign of bee or wasp stings and Read says a wisdom tooth extraction days before accounts for the amount of Percocet in his system.

McGeough tested positive for alcohol.

“I understand he had alcohol in his system but he was 21-years-old and besides you don’t imagine wasps chasing you from having had a drink. He said someone was chasing him,” Read said. “Someone was chasing him.”

McGeough called 911 several times on the night of his death.

“It feels like they want to kidnap me. I’ll tell you I’m not insane. They just want to kidnap me,” McGeough said to a dispatcher. Then, he pleaded for help.

Dispatchers though, were unable to ping his location from his cell phone until approximately 3:32 a.m. and McGeough eventually told dispatchers he was fine and to disregard the call, he had “found everyone.” He hung up the phone.

Kimberly Read Austin McGeough

Twenty-two minutes later, at 3:54 a.m. dispatch got another call. This time from the 18-year-old driver. She had hit a man. McGeough was pronounced dead at the scene.

“None of it makes sense,” Read says. “If he ate the pizza at the nursery why isn’t there pizza in his stomach? If they say he used the restroom there, why isn’t his bladder empty? If he stuck his hand in a wasp nest on his way into the nursery why did he go in, spend time there and then leave instead of running away from the wasps first? There’s no wasps outside at night. Someone was chasing him,” she said.

Read believed so strongly that the official story of her son’s death was missing details, she flew to Tennessee from her home in Conneticut several times and has had the 911 tapes analyzed.

“It’s just more proof for me that something else happened that night,” Read says.

It’s why she’s bringing a lawsuit.

“There’s just too much. The 911 tape, the driver’s social media posts, law enforcement saying things to us that don’t add up and the two other cars, they never even tried to find the other two cars,” Read said. It only adds to the questions that keep her up at night — was the car that hit her son first the one that killed him or was it one of the other two; whose descriptions were reportedly obtained by law enforcement on the morning of the incident but never widely released to the media.

“The driver that hit him wasn’t field tested,” Read added, “He wasn’t doing recreational drugs.”

She also says she has questions about the crime scene photos, the timing behind the road closure after McGeough’s death and statements law enforcement has made to the media including one in which law enforcement revealed McGeough called his girlfriend from the nursery, trapped under a shelf he knocked over.

“I own his phone records. He called Brenda from inside the party. A piano bench fell on him. Not a shelf in the nursery,” Read said.