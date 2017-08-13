Solomon Islands celebrates Coastwatchers and 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal

GUADALCANAL, Solomon Islands – If last week’s shouting match between the world’s two most terrifyingly irrational bullies hadn’t clogged the airwaves, stunning hapless listeners with the dark shadow of nuclear war, news of the 75th anniversary of the battle of Guadalcanal, in late 1942, might have made it into the headlines.

The week-long celebration in the Solomon Islands, held from August 2-9, was attended by visitors from around the globe, including veterans, their families, Solomon Islanders, yours truly and military representatives from the WW II Allies who joined forces to defeat Japan -- U.S., Australia, and Great Britain -- and Japan, as well.

But for the first time, the focus of this particular anniversary was the pivotal role that ordinary Solomon Islanders – fishermen and farmers -- played in the fight to defeat Japan. Known as Scouts and Coastwatchers, these dedicated citizens, suddenly finding themselves in the middle of the most important battle in the drive north to the Japanese homeland, risked everything to provide the Allies with critical information about regional Japanese troop and ship movements.

As a result, the battle of Guadalcanal, which the Tokyo War Office intended to be a quick, decisive victory designed to convince the United States to abandon the war and sue for peace, became instead a six-month-long nightmare of attrition. Landing on Guadalcanal in August 1942, the U.S. marines quickly captured the partially-built airfield, then fought their way inland through suffocating thick, wet, insect-ridden jungle, winning and losing a series of bloody battles, but gradually pushing the Japanese soldiers into hiding. Eventually stranded without ammunition and food but refusing to surrender, 31,000 Japanese died of wounds and starvation; in January 1943, the War Office finally rescued the survivors.

Such memories lent a solemn note to the recent celebration. But the emergence of the Solomon Islands as a modern, independent nation – a pristine South Pacific paradise and dive site – created a festive atmosphere. On August 2, The Honorable Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga and The Honorable Minister of Culture & Tourism, Bartholomew Parapolo, along with Josefa Tuamoto, the CEO of the Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau, presided over the opening ceremonies, assisted by Defense Attaché Commander Dan Balsinger, on hand to represent the United States.

After a welcome address to guests and veterans, Prime Minister Maelanga and Commander Balsinger unveiled a portrait of John F. Kennedy, commander of the patrol boat PT 109 sunk by a Japanese ship in 1943. Kennedy, decorated for leading 11 of his crew to a deserted island (unseen by the Japanese), were located there and rescued by the Coastwatchers.

On August 3, 2017, we attended an all-day event on nearby Lubaria Island for the unveiling of the John F. Kennedy Monument, and a dedication led by Minister of Culture & Tourism Parapolo. Afterwards we toured the Base, explored the new John F. Kennedy Museum, and after a lunch of authentic Melanesian cuisine, took in the local culture: a bamboo band, dancers, displays of wood carvings and a visit to an American destroyer, in the harbor for the event.

A special ceremony on Bloody Ridge announced the creation of the Bloody Ridge National Park and Preserve, dedicated both to the soldiers who died there, and to peace and freedom. Additional events, scheduled over the remainder of the week, included several church services of remembrance, lectures, military band concerts and parades and museum exhibits.

As the week ended, many visitors headed out to explore the Solomon Islands, now famous for its beach resorts, unspoiled, uncrowded white sand, exquisite snorkeling and some of the best dive locations – for sunken ships and coral reefs – on the planet.

A scattered archipelago of some 990-odd richly forested mountainous islands and low-lying coral atolls, the Solomon Islands offers a fresh destination for international travelers hardy enough to get off the beaten track and look for a new and very different experience. Located just three hours away from Australia’s east coast, they’re easily reached from Fiji’s International Airport, and via a variety of other international connections.

For veterans and their families, and for WW II historians, tours of battle sites are included in trips led by Valor Tours, a company founded several decades ago by WWII pilot Bob Reynolds. Reynolds has retired now but the adventures continue under the leadership of Bob’s daughter, Vicky Reynolds-Middagh. Look for itineraries and dates at www.valortours.com.