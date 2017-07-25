Some days we just need to heal....The words, "Let me introduce you to my wife" stung as if a venom was penetrating my veins. It was a moment that caught me by surprise as I knew my time was over with my ex-boyfriend. We had parted ways peacefully and in awareness that our journey was taking us in different directions. Yet this moment was a reflection of the finality of our time together, a declaration that I would never again hold him in my arms or have my head resting on his chest. That bond that was once so deep and fulfilling was a bond he was now sharing with another woman, the woman standing right before me in this moment. And while I was joyous he had found the woman who made him happy, I realized my heart still had some healing to do. And rather than close it off as I was used to doing my entire life, I was ready to allow my heart to break open--to release the hurt and pain that I had closed off in a tight bud the day we broke things off. Today, I had grown enough to know that the only way for me to experience a deep and fulfilling love with a new partner was to surrender to the emotions of the day. I laced up my shoes and went on a hike out into the woods and simply allowed every emotion that bubbled up to be released. As the sweat poured off my skin the feelings I never mourned also had a place to escape, freeing me in a way I had never experienced before. It was deep in the woods that I discovered my strength again as I allowed my body, heart and Soul to surrender. I was humbled by staying awake and riding out these emotions of the day. And in the end, I not only found healing in my wounded heart, I also retrieved what was never lost, a deep love of the woman I am today. May you always create this same container for healing friends, and find your way back home to your first love: a love of yourself.