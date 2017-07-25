Kristin Swarcheck, M.Ed., CPC, ELI-MP, Contributor Certified Executive Coach and Leadership Expert

Some Days We Just Need to Heal

07/25/2017 06:22 am ET

Some days we just need to heal....The words, "Let me introduce you to my wife" stung as if a venom was penetrating my veins. It was a moment that caught me by surprise as I knew my time was over with my ex-boyfriend. We had parted ways peacefully and in awareness that our journey was taking us in different directions. Yet this moment was a reflection of the finality of our time together, a declaration that I would never again hold him in my arms or have my head resting on his chest. That bond that was once so deep and fulfilling was a bond he was now sharing with another woman, the woman standing right before me in this moment. And while I was joyous he had found the woman who made him happy, I realized my heart still had some healing to do. And rather than close it off as I was used to doing my entire life, I was ready to allow my heart to break open--to release the hurt and pain that I had closed off in a tight bud the day we broke things off. Today, I had grown enough to know that the only way for me to experience a deep and fulfilling love with a new partner was to surrender to the emotions of the day. I laced up my shoes and went on a hike out into the woods and simply allowed every emotion that bubbled up to be released. As the sweat poured off my skin the feelings I never mourned also had a place to escape, freeing me in a way I had never experienced before. It was deep in the woods that I discovered my strength again as I allowed my body, heart and Soul to surrender. I was humbled by staying awake and riding out these emotions of the day. And in the end, I not only found healing in my wounded heart, I also retrieved what was never lost, a deep love of the woman I am today. May you always create this same container for healing friends, and find your way back home to your first love: a love of yourself.

Kristin Swarcheck, M.Ed., CPC, ELI-MP is a Conscious Growth Strategist who partners with CEOs. the C-Suite and Entrepreneurs to maximize their potential and accelerate business results with speed, grace and ease.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Some Days We Just Need to Heal

CONVERSATIONS