Some In Baseball Just Don’t get it?

I firmly believe that sports can sometimes teach lessons that can help us in so many other issues. For example Latino Sports recently hosted its first awards recognition luncheon for Puerto Rican players that played in the 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC) because there are lessons to be learned. This intimate and exclusive event in the heart of the Queens’ Latino community was very much appreciated by the players and all the guest that attended.

Photo: Blanca Canino-Vigo, Latino Sports Three very happy Mets players: Rene Rivera, (Bronx native) TJ Rivera and Seth Lugo who really appreciated being recognized for their Team Puerto Rico achievements

I organized the awards luncheon to show appreciation to all of the members of Team Puerto Rico who brought pride and a positive outlet to an island suffering from one of the worst financial crisis in its history. The present crisis has affected every core of life on the island and I believe that if the same unity that united the island to watch and support its players was to be replicated, the island will be able to solve many of its problems.

As a former teacher and professor, the example of Puerto Rico’s participation in the WBC is also a great teaching tool, a great motivational example to Latino youth who can benefit from being exposed to Latino role models, especially “Cinderella” stories and non-popular baseball players that came through to help Puerto Rico achieve a 7-0 record prior to the final championship game.

The players honored were: Rene Rivera, TJ Rivera and Seth Lugo all NY Mets players. NY Mets pitching coach, Ricky Bones was also acknowledged (though all the coaches and manager, Edwin Rodríguez are to be honored after the season). Yadier Molina, of the St. Louis Cardinals was the fourth player to be honored but he could not attend due to a prior commitment.

Blanca Canino Vigo/Latino Sports Mets pitching coach, Rick Bones commending Latino Sports for its efforts in recognizing Latino Players and bridging the gap between baseball and the Latino community.

I explained the impact the games had in Puerto Rico and here in the Diaspora. I also explained the importance to honor those that were “like gladiators that went out to defend their homeland” and how much our youth need to be exposed to this experience beyond when it’s no longer popular on the MLB, or ESPN network. I also explained that very few non-Puerto Ricans would be able to understand the impact that Team Puerto Rico had in Puerto Rico.

Every player was delighted to receive their award, a caricature of themselves in their Puerto Rico uniform done by well-known sports illustrator and Latino Sports collaborator, John Penissi. They all spoke about the pride they felt playing for Puerto Rico and as Rene Rivera said, “we would like for everyone to get united again, the island needs it.”

Every guest who attended from the youngest 3rd graders to the baby boomers left praising Latino Sports for an event that they all enjoyed and learned from.

It was a shame that we could not get Major League Baseball, or the NY Mets to support and sponsor this event so that many more youths from the inner city, particularly Latino youths who according to the demographics could be the future of baseball, a great game that is slowly dwindling from the youth of America.

The NY Mets had three of their players honored. Yet, they could not see how a simple pregame ceremony and giving a few tickets to Latino youth groups would have done so much to improve their Latino community relations and help develop a future Latino fan base.

I love baseball, all my children love baseball, and I’m doing everything possible to expose my grandchildren to the game as well. However, I have noticed that it is not as easy with my grandchildren who are also attracted to a variety of other faster paced sports like basketball, football and soccer. This has prompted me to look deeper and consult with other professionals and see how we can seriously begin to look at the demographics of our growing community and see how we can help baseball teams and organizations like MLB and the Players Association in addressing this reality. Perhaps all they need is some documentable proof and recommendations from Latinos who really know the community.