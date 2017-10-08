Some Inspiration on the Importance of Unity

It seems these days more than ever, we are divided from one another. Whether it be politically, religiously, in the workplace, and even in our relationships. If we cannot come together come together on even the closest of our relationships, how do we expect to find kindness and common ground towards others. The fact of the matter is that we can learn a great deal from the unity we create in our relationships, that can translate to many other areas of our lives. As we practice the skills with our partner, and see who well they can work, and how much they can improve our relationships and functioning with each other, we can start to see how practicing these skills with others can be to our benefit as well. Here are some inspirational quotes on unity that will hopefully encourage you to practice the act of unity in your closest relationship, and in all your relationships. You will see how these thoughts apply to not only your personal relationships, but to all interactions and relationships with others.

People Unity Clip Art

“We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.”

― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

“Unity to be real must stand the severest strain without breaking.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“We are each other's harvest; we are each other's business; we are each other's magnitude and bond.”

― Gwendolyn Brooks

“We cannot be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We stand together until the end.” -

Woodrow T Wilson

“Like a sculptor, if necessary,

carve a friend out of stone.

Realize that your inner sight is blind

and try to see a treasure in everyone.”

― Jalaluddin Rumi

Unity Stock Photo

“Unity without verity is no better than conspiracy.” - John Trapp

“When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.”

― Winston S. Churchill

“Remember upon the conduct of each depends the fate of all.” - Alexander The Great

“The deepest of level of communication is not communication, but communion. It is wordless ... beyond speech ... beyond concept.”

― Thomas Merton

“So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.” - Baha'U'Llah

“Unity and victory are synonymous.” - Samora Machel

“Unity is strength, division is weakness.” - Swahili Proverb

“or the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.” -Rudyard Kipling

“Unity is strength. . . when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” - Mattie Stepanek

Freepik.com

“You don't get unity by ignoring the questions that have to be faced.” -Jay Weatherill

“The significance which is in unity is an eternal wonder.” - Rabindranath Tagore

“There is beauty and power in unity. We must be united in heart and mind. One world, one people.” -

Lailah Gifty Akita

“No doubt, unity is something to be desired, to be striven for, but it cannot be willed by mere declarations.” - Theodore Bikel

“Unity is vision; it must have been part of the process of learning to see.” - Henry Adams

“Even the weak become strong when they are united.” -Friedrich von Schiller

www.unityoftheoaks.org

“Unity is a beast in itself. If a wolf sees two little boys playing in the woods on one side, and a big strong man on the other, he will go to the one who stands alone.” -Suzy Kassem

“Where there is unity there is always victory.” - Publilius Syrus

“You can't have unity without diversity.” - Richard Twiss

“Where destruction is the motive, unity is dangerous.” - Ravi Zacharias

“When spiders unite, they can tie down a lion.”- Ethiopian Proverb

“In union there is strength.” – Aesop

National Association of Government Employees