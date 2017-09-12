Hair fall is one of the most common problems these days among youngsters as well as elders. Getting thick and gorgeous hair is everyone’s wish and for that we try many chemical products, like shampoo, conditioner, hair gel, and etc.. Due to the use of such things our hair gets damaged and many other factors such as environmental change, pollution, stress, and etc. are also responsible for hair damage. As a result, excessive hair fall occurs.

You may try many products available at the market which boast to be the best to control hair fall, but the best are always home remedies. Home remedies are natural and come with no side effect.

Some of the best home remedies to stop hair fall are listed below:

1. Indian Gooseberry

Indian Gooseberry, also known as Amla, is the perfect ingredient that helps in the prevention of hair fall. The cause for hair fall can be the deficiency of vitamin C in the body. Gooseberry is rich in vitamin C because of which hair fall can be stopped to a great extent. Gooseberries also help in dandruff control in the scalp, which may also be a reason for hair fall. The antioxidant and exfoliating properties present in Indian Gooseberries can work wonders when it comes to controlling hair fall.

2. Fenugreek

Also known as “Methi”, fenugreek is very effective when it comes to healthy hair and stopping hair fall. fenugreek is rich in hormone antecedents which help in building the hair follicles in the hair, and which promote growth of hair and also prevent falling of excessive hair. Proteins and nicotinic acids present in fenugreek also prevent hair loss. Some amount of fenugreek should be taken and made into a paste and applied onto hair and then washed off with a good shampoo.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is rich in enzymes that help in the growth of hair. Use of aloe vera can strengthen the hair follicles, which leads to lustrous hair. Aloe vera is also rich in alkalizing properties that help in bringing the scalp and the pH levels to a neutral level which helps in hair growth. Aloe vera can be used regularly, which can prevent itching of scalp, redness of scalp, and also can help to increase the luster in the hair. Aloe vera juice can be used, or the gel is also equally effective.

4. Onion Juice

Onion is rich in sulphur content, and high amount of sulphur is needed in the body to prevent hair fall. The sulphur content increases the blood circulation to the hair follicles, which in turn helps to increase the hair follicles and also to reduce the inflammation.

Scalp infections can also lead to hair fall and onion juice helps to kill all the germs and bacteria breeding on the scalp. Onion juice has antibacterial properties: A study published in 2002 confirmed that 74 percent of the participants found it effective to use onion juice.

5. Egg Mask

Egg mask is very effective to prevent hair fall and also increase the softness of the hair. Egg mask is rich in zinc, phosphorus, proteins, iron, Sulphur, and iodine, which are the essential items that are needed for hair growth. Two to three eggs should be taken, with the yolk removed, while the whites are applied to the hair and scalp, which will help in hair growth and making hair thick and shiny.

6. Beetroot

Beetroot is one of the essential ingredients in salads, and it is also useful for controlling hair fall. Beetroot is rich in carbohydrates, calcium, vitamin B and C, phosphorus. These nutrients are very essential for hair growth. Beetroot also prevents scalp problems to a great extent. Fresh beetroot can be taken directly in diets or beetroot can be grinded and applied to the hair and then washed off after keeping it for 20 minutes.

7. Coconut Oil

Oiling is very important to prevent hair fall. The most useful oil is the coconut oil. Coconut oil is rich is lauric acid, which binds the protein in the hair with the roots and helps in preventing breakage of hair. Coconut oil is also rich in vitamin E, K and also iron, which all help in hair growth. The antifungal and antibacterial properties of coconut oil help protect the scalp from infection from bacteria and germs. When coconut oil is massaged, the essential nutrients get into the scalp and help prevent hair fall.